NBA rumors: Celtics recently inquired about John Collins

Jake Fischer: I do know that Boston called about him at one point in this draft cycle, but never brought this up publicly previously because I was told that it was never very serious that we're going to get very far.

Trade, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Trade, John Collins, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics