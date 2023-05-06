NBA rumors: Celtics take 2-1 lead despite 30 points from Joel Embiid

1 hour ago via ginamizell
Gina Mizell: FINAL: Celtics 114, Sixers 102. Boston takes a 2-1 series lead. Sixers shot under 40 percent again from the floor, an allowed 15 fastbreak points and 11 second-chance points. Embiid had 30 and 13, but Harden and Maxey were a combined 7-of-30 from the floor. Game 4 Sunday.

