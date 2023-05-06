Gina Mizell: FINAL: Celtics 114, Sixers 102. Boston takes a 2-1 series lead. Sixers shot under 40 percent again from the floor, an allowed 15 fastbreak points and 11 second-chance points. Embiid had 30 and 13, but Harden and Maxey were a combined 7-of-30 from the floor. Game 4 Sunday.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 5, 2023 | 11:11 pm EDT Update
Tim Bontemps: Joel Embiid said he didn’t think the pregame ceremony impacted him but wished the awards could be handed out during the week between the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs instead of getting them during the conference semifinals like he has done.
Taylor Eldridge: Ryan Straining, Craig’s agent, just told me that the Boston Celtics have invited Wichita State point guard Craig Porter to a workout later this month.
May 5, 2023 | 10:47 pm EDT Update
James Harden in deep shooting slump since Game 1
ESPN Stats & Info: James Harden has made just five of 28 field goal tries (17.9%) since scoring 45 points in Philadelphia’s Game 1 victory. That’s the worst field goal percentage over any two-game span in his career, regular season or playoffs, in which he’s attempted at least 20 field goals.
Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers cited the difference in the game being, for a second straight game, Boston making more of the hustle plays to create extra possessions. Said Boston made the simple pass, and simple play, and Philly did not.
Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers: “We got to execute better. We got to trust. … Boston trusted the pass more than we did, and that was the difference in the game.”