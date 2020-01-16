Chander Parsons involved in car accident
Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Chandler Parsons was involved in a car accident after practice today. He sustained a concussion and whiplash and was examined at the team facility. He’ll enter the league’s concussion protocol and won’t travel to San Antonio with the team on Friday.
Hawks interested in Jakob Poeltl
Atlanta was interested in reacquiring Dedmon in a potential salary dump for Sacramento after he publicly demanded a trade from the Kings after being benched. The Hawks also expressed trade interest in Spurs center Jakob Poeltl earlier this season, Bleacher Report has learned.
Kyrie Irving said “it’s glaring” that the Brooklyn Nets have more work to do in order for their roster to reach the level necessary for championship contention. “I mean, it’s transparent. It’s out there. It’s glaring, in terms of the pieces that we need in order to be at that next level,” Irving said after finishing with 14 points on 6-for-21 shooting in Brooklyn’s 117-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. “I’m going to continue to reiterate it. We’re going to do the best with the guys that we have in our locker room now, and we’ll worry about all the other stuff, in terms of moving pieces and everything else, as an organization down the line in the summer.
“It’s just something that we signed up for. We knew what we were coming into at the beginning of this season. Guys were going down left and right. [Garrett Temple] is out, [DeAndre Jordan] just got hurt tonight, Wilson [Chandler] is coming back. We’ve got complimentary young guys as well that have done a great job the last three years. “Collectively, I feel like we have great pieces, but it’s pretty glaring we need one more piece or two more pieces that will compliment myself, [Kevin Durant], DJ, GT, Spence [Dinwiddie], Caris [LeVert], and we’ll see how that evolves.”
“It’s glaring that you’re missing a big piece here. We all know that. But we can’t continue to make that excuse. We’ve got to go out there and compete and continue to lock in and see where we end up.”
Anthony Puccio: The Nets have signed guard Jeremiah Martin to a two-way contract, the team announced.
Mark Berman: James Harden said the players had a lot to talk about in the locker room after their loss to Portland: “Get it off your chest.” (When asked what kind of things?) “Everything, everything.Obviously,there are a lot of different emotions..So u speak about it & get it off your chest” pic.twitter.com/zXYtoXZMGK
Jonathan Feigen: D’Antoni on lack of energy. “Lack of … yeah, that’s a good word.” He said there has been a lack of “collective spirit.” “This is a rough spot. We had rough spots last year. You always have rough spots. We’ll regroup and get back here Saturday and have a great game.”
Mark Berman: Mike D’Antoni: “Every ship gets rocked. We’re getting rocked right now..We’re shaky, but we have veterans that’ll right the ship.” #Rockets pic.twitter.com/FpSzIO8la7
Jason Jones: Buddy Hield said boos don’t bother him. “I know what I did to get here and no matter how many boos they throw at me, it’s not going to effect me, I’m going to keep shooting, we’re going to keep playing basketball and they’re going to keep coming to support us.”
Jason Jones: Hield: “Everybody’s frustrated. It’s not just them, but if it’s the home team and you get booed, we don’t agree with it but they’re going to voice their opinion. I understand their frustration, but like I said, I’m going to keep shooting the ball…
Tom Orsborn: DeRozan: “We are going to be fine. It sucks right now, but there is a lot of basketball to be played. We are trending in the right direction. Playing well against great teams, been beating some great teams, which has done a lot for our confidence.”
StatMuse: Markelle Fultz had a HUGE night – 21 PTS – 11 REB – 10 AST – 2nd career triple-double – W in Staples – Led the Magic as the first team below .500 to beat the Lakers this season pic.twitter.com/FFwKstkapA
Roy Parry: Magic PG Markelle Fultz on the resiliency the team showed in beating Lakers: “We had guys out but our mindset was the same going into the game. We all believed we had a chance to win the game. We relied on each other, we had guys step up tonight and we went out and got the ‘w.’”
Jamal Crawford: ” When you first come in the game they try and play you, then you drop a couple of hits, look how that wave to you ” @Markelle Fultz keep going!! 💪🏾
Brad Townsend: That’s @Luka Doncic’s 20th career triple-double, pulling him to within one of the franchise record held by Jason Kidd. Kidd played 500 games as a Maverick. Doncic has played 109.
Tim Reynolds: Derrick Jones Jr. says he still has not been invited to the dunk contest, and Kendrick Nunn says he’s still not gotten any word about the Rising Stars game. No need to panic. Yet.
Griffin joked that it was “preposterous” to suggest New Orleans is teaching the rookie how to walk again as some have suggested. But he stressed the importance of improving Williamson’s flexibility and strengthening the areas of his body that allow him to be such an explosive athlete. “It’s the whole kinetic chain. You’re addressing everything. You’re addressing ankle flexion and then you’re addressing knees, hips and back and everything else,” Griffin said. “I think what’s happened is his whole kinetic chain is in a much better position now because of this. It starts with the fact that he’s more flexible. Once you make someone more flexible, you have to give them the strength to control that flexibility. That’s been a dance, it really has been. He’s now able to do some things physically he wasn’t able to do before. … He’s in a good space.”
Even though the Mavericks aren’t publicly expressing this concern, at least not after a game in which Doncic registered 25 points, a career-high 17 assists and 15 rebounds, their fans certainly expressed alarm on social media — while Knicks fans unleashed a collective I-told-you-so. “We’ll see,” Carlisle said. “Hopefully he feels better tomorrow and we’ll just continue to move forward and hope he continues to feel better. He was doing real well on a day-to-day basis. It just didn’t feel quite right before the game. “So we’re not messing with it.”
“Just a little bit of pain in certain movements,” Porzingis said. “Didn’t feel that good out there. Casey made the decision to take some more time. “It felt great yesterday. I had a solid workout, 25 or 30 minutes. Felt good. Didn’t feel any sharp pain or anything like that. And today I kind of felt it a little bit when I started warming up. I felt it more and more and I told the medical staff.”
Murray came down awkwardly at the Pepsi Center after contesting a 3-pointer from Charlotte guard Terry Rozier, and Murray was reeling on the ground for several minutes. He was ruled out for return in the second half and replaced by reserve point guard Monte Morris in the starting lineup. The X-rays on Murray’s left ankle came back negative, coach Michael Malone said postgame, but a visual check of Murray’s injury prompted some concern.
“I have no idea how long he is going to be out,” Malone said. “He’s had an issue with ankle injuries. I just looked at it and it’s rather large. Kinda scary. He rolled it and those are scary. … Aside from being painful, you don’t want to have Jamal Murray miss an extended period of time. Hopefully, it’s not as bad as it looks and we can get him back.”
Dave McMenamin: Alex Caruso is out for the rest of the game after being elbowed in the mouth in the first quarter. He underwent a concussion evaluation that was inconclusive, per the Lakers. He’ll be re-evaluated tomorrow.
Chris Grenham: Jaylen Brown’s injury update: “I sprained my right thumb. Working with the staff to figure out a plan for tomorrow. … Happened in the middle of the game. Ran into Markieff.” Added he’s had no tests as of now. “We’ll see how it feels in the morning.”
Chris Forsberg: Jaylen Brown on his sprained thumb: “I don’t think it’s too bad” Said he didn’t have any tests on it as team heads for flight to Milwaukee. “I told [the training staff], just see how it feels in the morning and we’ll go from there.”
Daniel Gafford out at least two weeks
Darnell Mayberry: Bulls announce Daniel Gafford sustained a dislocation of his right thumb with a laceration. X-rays were negative. Initial prognosis is Gafford will be sidelined for 2-4 weeks.
Alex Schiffer: Kyrie Irving asked if he will play for Team USA at this summers Olympics. Said to let him get through the NBA season before deciding.
Kawhi Leonard will become the first San Diego State player to have his jersey retired when the No. 7 Aztecs honor him Feb. 1 during a game against Utah State. Leonard helped lead the Aztecs to national prominence during his two seasons, including reaching their first Sweet 16 and finishing a program-best 34-3 in the 2010-11 season.
Sean Grande: 116-103, Detroit, Final. Pistons shoot 60.3% from the floor, 4th best for a road team at TD Garden in the last 20 years. 6th time this year the Celtics have allowed 50% shooting, all at home. Celtics drop to 16-4 this year against sub-.500 teams after a 14-1 start.
Jared Weiss: Brad Stevens: “I love Coach Casey. I love his teams. They play hard. They always come at you.”
Jay King: Brad Stevens: “Derrick Rose was tremendous tonight. I thought he was the best player on the court.” Said the Celtics gave up too many transition buckets and cuts. He guessed 20 points — and said right there you probably lose most NBA games.
Justin Kubatko: The @Detroit Pistons Sekou Doumbouya has become the youngest player in team history to record a 20-point game (age in years-days): 19-023 Doumbouya 19-091 Andre Drummond 19-164 Stanley Johnson 19-243 Drummond 19-251 Johnson
Shams Charania: Bulls rookie Daniel Gafford is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks with dislocated right thumb, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Gafford has been starting center in place of Wendell Carter Jr.
Jay King: Marcus Smart has been ejected. And he yanked off his jersey afterward so he did it with style.
Michael Gallagher: DeAndre Jordan will not return due to a dislocated right middle finger, per Nets.
Casey Holdahl: Team announces that @Mario Hezonja (lower back contusion) has been downgraded from questionable to out for tonight’s game in Houston.
Jon Krawczynski: Former Suns executive Ryan McDonough has been in Minnesota this week visiting with Rosas and Co. Flip would often do that with coaches who were currently out of the league.
Ray Spalding to Hornets
Shams Charania: The Charlotte Hornets are signing forward Ray Spalding to a two-way NBA contract, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George (strained left hamstring) remains out and will miss his fourth straight game tomorrow against Orlando.