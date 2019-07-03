Chandler Parsons to Atlanta
Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis has agreed to trade Chandler Parsons to Atlanta for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee, league sources tell ESPN.
July 3, 2019 | 2:04 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: Live coverage on @cp24 as we speak on the Raptors’ plane that just touched down in Toronto BELIEVED to be transporting Kawhi Leonard. So unfair we don’t get the Canadian TV channels in the States
Duane Rankin: #Suns summer league roster. Willie Green coach. No De’Anthony Melton or George King. pic.twitter.com/ltbsKO66lb
July 3, 2019 | 1:09 pm EDT Update
ShowtimeForum: “I was told to not expect a decision until at least later today, possibly tomorrow on July 4th.” @wojespn |🎥 @GetUpESPN
Mavs adding Boban Marjanovic
Marc Stein: The Mavericks are finalizing a deal with Boban Marjanovic, league sources say