From the moment he retired in 2014, the league speculated that Billups had the personal qualities to build a distinguished career as either an NBA executive or head coach. Billups sniffed around at potential opportunities — including lead executive positions in Atlanta, Cleveland and Minnesota — while working as a studio analyst and color commentator for ESPN and the Clippers.
After interviewing last season for the Indiana job that ultimately went to Nate Bjorkgren, Billups joined Ty Lue's staff last fall, and has thoroughly impressed colleagues with both his gravitas and his willingness to listen -- even as an NBA champion who saw it all over 17 seasons. Now that he's accumulating coaching experience under a boss with a reputation for preparedness, Billups is regarded by insiders as one of the likeliest candidates to receive a head-coaching opportunity sooner than later.
Former NBA champion and five-time All-Star point guard Chauncey Billups is interested in pursuing an NBA head-coaching job, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Billups, 43, has toyed with the idea of leading a team from the sidelines since retiring in 2014, but now it appears he’s fully invested in making the jump a reality, sources said.
June 2, 2021 | 9:12 pm EDT Update
While Egypt’s Zamalek celebrated on a stage as the 2021 Basketball Africa League champions, guard Walter Hodge held his Hakeem Olajuwon Award trophy up high and spoke of the promising future of the new league. “This is the first time that this league is here,” Hodge said on May 30 in Kigali, Rwanda, “and it’s going to be here for a long time.”
Those words from Hodge had to be music to the ears of BAL president Amadou Fall, who presented the MVP trophy. Fall has been at the forefront of the long, trying process to get the league started. Fall announced the arrival of the BAL on Feb. 16, 2019. The initial expectation was that the inaugural season would include 12 teams from across the continent with games taking place in seven African cities beginning on March 13, 2020. But the coronavirus pandemic altered those plans. The season finally got underway on May 16 with 12 teams playing all games in Kigali.