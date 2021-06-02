USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Chauncey Billups the likeliest next candidate to receive head-coaching job

9 hours ago via Kevin Arnovitz @ ESPN
From the moment he retired in 2014, the league speculated that Billups had the personal qualities to build a distinguished career as either an NBA executive or head coach. Billups sniffed around at potential opportunities — including lead executive positions in Atlanta, Cleveland and Minnesota — while working as a studio analyst and color commentator for ESPN and the Clippers.

More on Chauncey Billups to Coach?

9 hours ago via Kevin Arnovitz @ ESPN
After interviewing last season for the Indiana job that ultimately went to Nate Bjorkgren, Billups joined Ty Lue's staff last fall, and has thoroughly impressed colleagues with both his gravitas and his willingness to listen -- even as an NBA champion who saw it all over 17 seasons. Now that he's accumulating coaching experience under a boss with a reputation for preparedness, Billups is regarded by insiders as one of the likeliest candidates to receive a head-coaching opportunity sooner than later.
9 months ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Chauncey Billups interested in head coaching
9 months ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Billups, 43, has toyed with the idea of leading a team from the sidelines since retiring in 2014, but now it appears he’s fully invested in making the jump a reality, sources said.
9 months ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 4 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
June 2, 2021 | 9:12 pm EDT Update
4 hours ago via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

, , , Uncategorized

, ,

Home