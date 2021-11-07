More on Cheick Diallo Free Agency
Urbas Fuenlabrada is close to finalizing an agreement with Cheick Diallo, Chema de Lucas reports. The former Kansas big man played 6 games for Avtodor Saratov this season, with averages of 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. Diallo played 180 NBA games in the previous 4 seasons with New Orleans and Phoenix.
Avtodor Saratov announced the singing of Cheick Diallo. The player spent four seasons in the NBA averaging 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds with Suns last season. Diallo has appeared in 187 NBA games.
Will Guillory: Former Pelicans big man Cheick Diallo will sign with Avtodor Saratov, in the premier league of Russia, sources tell @The Athletic. Diallo is hopeful to catch on with an NBA team at the end of the season.
Michael Scotto: The Phoenix Suns declined the team option on forward Cheick Diallo, league sources told @HoopsHype. Diallo becomes an unrestricted free agent. He’s known for having a high motor.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Cheick Diallo has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, league source tells ESPN. In three seasons with Pelicans, Diallo averaged 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 133 games.
Michael Scotto: The Phoenix Suns have a team option on Year 2 of their deal with Cheick Diallo, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans is declining the qualifying offer on Cheick Diallo, which will make him an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN. Diallo, 22, adds another quality young big to the marketplace next week.