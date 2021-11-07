USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Cheick Diallo to join Pistons' G League team

1 hour ago via JLEdwardsIII

7 months ago via Sportando
Cheick Diallo Spain bound
Urbas Fuenlabrada is close to finalizing an agreement with Cheick Diallo, Chema de Lucas reports. The former Kansas big man played 6 games for Avtodor Saratov this season, with averages of 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. Diallo played 180 NBA games in the previous 4 seasons with New Orleans and Phoenix.
9 months ago via Sportando
Cheick Diallo to Russia
Avtodor Saratov announced the singing of Cheick Diallo. The player spent four seasons in the NBA averaging 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds with Suns last season. Diallo has appeared in 187 NBA games.
9 months ago via WillGuillory
Cheick Diallo to play in Russia
Will Guillory: Former Pelicans big man Cheick Diallo will sign with Avtodor Saratov, in the premier league of Russia, sources tell @The Athletic. Diallo is hopeful to catch on with an NBA team at the end of the season.
12 months ago via MikeAScotto
Michael Scotto: The Phoenix Suns declined the team option on forward Cheick Diallo, league sources told @HoopsHype. Diallo becomes an unrestricted free agent. He’s known for having a high motor.
2 years ago via GeraldBourguet
2 years ago via ginamizell
Gina Mizell: #Suns signing of Cheick Diallo is officially official. pic.twitter.com/6mbxujF2t1
http://twitter.com/ginamizell/status/1153766647737409536
2 years ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Cheick Diallo has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, league source tells ESPN. In three seasons with Pelicans, Diallo averaged 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 133 games.
2 years ago via MikeAScotto
2 years ago via wojespn
2 years ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans is declining the qualifying offer on Cheick Diallo, which will make him an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN. Diallo, 22, adds another quality young big to the marketplace next week.

November 7, 2021 | 1:42 pm EST Update
