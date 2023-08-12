Dru: “Christian Wood, from my understanding, is interested in a potential role in Miami—depending on what players are involved in that [Dame] trade. If they add Nurkić I think that frontcourt is set. If they don’t & get rid of Jović, can Wood come in & outplay Love & Bryant” @jovanbuha
Lakers Nation: WATCH: @Trevor_Lane was joined by @jovanbuha to discuss Austin Reaves’ growth with Team USA, a potential extension for Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and the Lakers’ last roster spot, plus much more!
Which one of your three NBA championships is your favorite? Dwyane Wade: “2006. It’s the first and individually I had a lot to do with it. [Laughs.] But it was the first for the organization. Every player comes in and everybody doesn’t have the same goals. But I had a goal, I wanted to be known as a champion. And at 24 years old in 2006, I got a chance to accomplish that. No matter what happened for the rest of my career, I checked that one off my list and I did it as a lead actor, as well. That meant something to me. For all the basketball heads out there, all the things I knew about the game, you had to be a lead actor to be in this class that I’m in now. So for my career, that meant something and I was able to accomplish that with some great players that I grew up admiring and watching. So 2006 definitely will go down as my favorite child of all my trophies.”
How would you describe your current relationship with the Heat organization? Dwyane Wade: “It’s exactly where I want it to be. I don’t want anymore from the relationship than what we have now. I show up, I support. Whether I’m supporting in interviews, whether I’m supporting in what I post, whether I’m supporting sitting courtside. Bam [Adebayo] is there, Jimmy [Butler] is there, UD was there, Spo is still there. As long as Spo is there, I’m going to show up and support, so forth and so on. So the relationship is exactly where I need it to be and where I want it to be, where it’s nothing that we need from each other. So now we can just enjoy the moments that we had and not allow anything to be in the way of it. I don’t have nothing in the way of me showing up. I just show up as myself and I love on everybody, they love on me and then I get out of there. I’m out.”
With you and Udonis now off the roster, who is the next Heat culture carrier? Dwyane Wade: “Well, it’s definitely Bam. No doubt about it. He’s been molded. UD molded Bam to be the carrier. That’s the one thing that UD and I talked about and we started talking about it in 2016 when I left to go to the Bulls. Who is going to carry the culture? We sacrificed a lot, we gave a lot to continue the culture that was set by the ones before us. It means something to us that when Chris [Bosh], when LeBron [James], when Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal], when all these guys came to Miami that it was already like, ‘Hey, this is what we do and this is how our locker room has to be.’ So as leaders of the culture, you want to know who’s going to be the next one and so Bam has been talked about. UD did a great job of molding him and we think he can carry the culture.”
