Which one of your three NBA championships is your favorite? Dwyane Wade: “2006. It’s the first and individually I had a lot to do with it. [Laughs.] But it was the first for the organization. Every player comes in and everybody doesn’t have the same goals. But I had a goal, I wanted to be known as a champion. And at 24 years old in 2006, I got a chance to accomplish that. No matter what happened for the rest of my career, I checked that one off my list and I did it as a lead actor, as well. That meant something to me. For all the basketball heads out there, all the things I knew about the game, you had to be a lead actor to be in this class that I’m in now. So for my career, that meant something and I was able to accomplish that with some great players that I grew up admiring and watching. So 2006 definitely will go down as my favorite child of all my trophies.”