USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Clint Capela expected to play in Game 5

10 hours ago via ChrisBHaynes
Chris Haynes: Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (eye) will play tonight in Game 5 of the ECF against the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell @YahooSports.

, Top Rumors

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 1, 2021 | 10:53 pm EDT Update
J. Michael: The Pacers are closing in on adding former Butler guard (previously Hornets asst coach) Ronald Nored to Rick Carlisle’s staff, league sources tell @IndyStarSports …. Can confirm Lloyd Pierce already locked in as the top assistant as first reported by @wojespn
4 hours ago via ThisIsJMichael

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

Home