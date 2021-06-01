-
NBA rumors: Clint Capela goes off on Knicks for 'dirty play'
June 1, 2021 | 5:18 pm EDT Update
Russell Westbrook good to go despite ankle injury
Marc J. Spears: Wizards now say Russell Westbrook is available for Game 5.
Early in the show, host Ernie Johnson asked Green for a “bold” prediction about the Eastern Conference playoff race. Green demurred, because he believes the Brooklyn Nets are far and away the favorites, which he knows isn’t a controversial stance. Barkley jumped in and asserted that, actually, the Milwaukee Bucks are ready to defeat the Nets in round two. Green’s rebut was short and simple: “Good luck, Chuck.”
At another point during the broadcast, Barkley made another confident assertion: that the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks series, currently tied 2-2, was already “over.” He told his incredulous co-hosts that the Clippers have the series locked up, so Green put him on the spot. “I’d love to see you press the button,” Green responded, pointing to a button that lights up the studio whenever a co-host makes a prediction they’re 100% sure will work out.
Harrison Wind: Altitude makes it official and announces that it has “successfully petitioned the NBA to lift exclusivity for Altitude Sports to show tonight’s playoff game… allowing fans throughout the 10-state region to view the game on NBA TV on both Comcast and Dish Network system.”
June 1, 2021 | 5:10 pm EDT Update
Joel Embiid unlikely to play in Game 5
Adrian Wojnarowski: Joel Embiid will be doubtful for Game 5, sources tell ESPN. He had an MRI on his right knee today, and is expected to be evaluated further in next day.