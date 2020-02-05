Clint Capela heading to Hawks in multi-team trade?
Shams Charania: Sources: Minnesota, Atlanta, Houston are in serious discussions on a deal that would send Robert Covington to Rockets and Clint Capela to the Hawks. Evan Turner and draft compensation involved in current talks to Timberwolves. Potential fourth team too.
February 5, 2020 | 6:28 am UTC Update
Thaddeus Young. The Clippers are at least one team that has expressed interest in the veteran, according to league sources. A Young-for-Moe-Harkless trade makes sense for both teams. Young also could be dealt in the offseason, holding down the fort until Markkanen returns. At that point, he’d only have one season fully guaranteed left on his deal.
Adrian Wojnarowski: More players in the deal: Denver’s Jarred Vanderbilt is on his way to Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN. Jordan Bell to Houston.
Shams Charania on Derrick Rose: “He wants to be in Detroit. Derrick feels at home and Detroit has embraced him with open arms.”
Mark Medina: Dwight Howard said he got word Kobe Bryant agreed to help him out at the dunk contest. Dwight says it’s “heartbreaking” that couldn’t happen.
Mark Medina: Dwight Howard regrets he didn’t tell Kobe Bryant how much he appreciated him pic.twitter.com/JVeixMkFaU
Harrison Faigen: Dwight Howard on what was going through his mind when he heard Kobe died: “I didn’t know what to do or say. Just extremely hurt. I’m still kind of lost for words…. I didn’t get a chance to tell him how appreciative I was of our time together.”
Harrison Wind: Is this the best basketball Nikola Jokic has ever played? Michael Malone still thinks it’s what he did in the playoffs last year: “I would say that 14-game stretch is one of the best stretches I’ve ever seen…”
February 5, 2020 | 6:01 am UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: So Denver fortifies its bench with G Shabazz Napier and F Noah Vonleh with losses of Beasley and Hernangomez. Denver will be active until Thursday’s deadline at 3 PM ET.
Alykhan Bijani: Sources: Despite the recent additions via trade, the #Rockets are not done yet making moves and will continue to be active before the trade deadline as they search for a center.
Jamie Hudson: Nuggets SG Malik Beasley, who just found he was traded, came into the Media Room here at the Pepsi Center to thank the Denver reporters for everything they did for him. He looked like he was fighting back tears.
Bobby Marks: Robert Covington has a $11.3M cap hit and is under contract through 2021-22. Jordan Bell is on a $1.6M expiring contract. The Rockets go from a tax team to $5.8M below the threshold. They also have two open roster spots now with the trade.
A league source mentioned Houston and Brooklyn specifically expressing interest in acquiring Collins in the days leading up to the trade deadline. Teams that have had discussions with the Hawks have come under the belief that Atlanta is not interested in moving Collins at this time unless it is blown away by an offer, which doesn’t seem like the case 48 hours to go until the deadline.
Collins is eligible for a rookie extension this offseason that wouldn’t kick in until the summer of 2021. He’s expected to ask for a deal that is near or at the max, according to multiple league sources. The Hawks could decide that he’s not worth that price and explore trading him this summer, much like what they did with Taurean Prince last summer.
Regardless, the Celtics have been pleased with the production from the center position and do not appear to be urgently looking to upgrade it. League sources said the Pistons reached out to the Celtics last month to gauge their potential interest in Andre Drummond, too. But Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter have combined to average 17.6 points, 14.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 blocks in 41.1 minutes per game, and no assets need to be relinquished to keep them.
A source with knowledge of Oklahoma City’s thinking believes Adams is going to stay put with the Thunder ahead of the deadline.
Bill Oram: Last month Kyle Kuzma told me he was blocking out all trade noise: “I consumed it more last year. This year is different I don’t care at all.” theathletic.com/1550658/2020/0…
Harrison Faigen: Kuzma on some of the advice he’s gotten to help him deal with trade rumors: “Kobe always told me if they’re not talking about you, you should be worried.”
And according to multiple league sources, all signs are pointing toward another quiet week in Boston before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. “It feels like it’s kind of dead right now,” one league source said.
He attended the Mavericks’ Jan. 28 home game against Phoenix, the night the franchise paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant and the other helicopter crash victims. Nowitzki said he figured that sitting next to owner Mark Cuban, adjacent to the Mavericks’ bench, would rekindle competitive juices. “Instead, I kept looking out there and I didn’t feel anything,” he said. “I can honestly say I didn’t miss it at all. I couldn’t picture myself being out there. I guess that shows I’m completely at peace with it.”
StatMuse: LeBron hit 5 straight threes in a 3-minute span in the 4Q. He is averaging a career-high in 3PM per game this season.
The duo also talked about the infamous moment in game one of 2018 Finals, which featured a visibly upset LeBron James at Smith for costing the Cavaliers the game. The Cavaliers would end up getting swept by the Golden State Warriors, and James took his talent to Los Angeles. As for Smith, he hasn’t played in the league since November 19, 2018, against the Detroit Pistons. “It messed me up because the play before we missed the free throw, and I didn’t realize that. I’m thinking alright because we talked to the coaches, and S***. said” “I think we got that one, and we got that one we about to get back on defense, and we get the rebound I’m thinking okay we good game over. [I hear] man what the F*** you doing and you know the worse part about it. When you are right and just know you are right and you dead a** wrong.”
February 5, 2020 | 5:33 am UTC Update
Bobby Marks: The Clint Capela $14.9M cap hit ranks no. 15 in salary for a starting salary. He is under contract through 2022-23. Nene has a $2.6M cap hit this season. He has a $2.7M non-guaranteed contract that becomes guaranteed on 2/15.
The trade deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday — 4 ¹/₂ hours before the Knicks return to the court at the Garden against the Magic. “Yeah, I’m aware of that part,’’ Morris said when asked if Monday could have been his last game as a Knick. “I’ve said it since the day I stepped here, I want to be with the Knicks. It’s not my call. We’re getting to the deadline. Me personally, I love being here and I want to continue to be here.”
Sources indicated several contenders have expressed interest. The Clippers attempted to sign him to a long-term deal this summer and could use him. So could the Sixers, his hometown team.
The Lakers and Kings previously discussed a deal involving Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kyle Kuzma, but a league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings were unlikely to make that trade.
With owner James Dolan looking at making various agents as potential presidential candidates, don’t sleep on Kevin Durant’s man, Rich Kleiman, according to NBA sources. Kleiman, a native New Yorker, has always desired to run the Knicks. Kleiman was a force in having Durant at least consider the Knicks last year. The scuttlebutt was Durant would join the Knicks and Kleiman would take on a prominent front-office role. That possibility slammed shut when Durant chose the Nets, along with Kyrie Irving.
If Kleiman were to run the Knicks, sources close to him said he’d likely hire former St. John’s star Mark Jackson as head coach. Kleiman has a long relationship with Jackson and, sources said, he believed that Jackson should have been the hire in 2018 when David Fizdale got the gig.
Clearly, Mills, under fire for some time, didn’t have an inkling any change was imminent. League sources told Yahoo Sports that Dolan has had intermediaries reach out to other top league executives in the last several weeks with the question, “What would it take to get you to take over this franchise?”
Besides a lot of money and a lot of freedom, no one knows what Dolan is looking for, although league sources believe Toronto Raptors top executive Masai Ujiri is intrigued with the job and the thought of being wanted by the flagship franchise.
February 5, 2020 | 5:22 am UTC Update
Shams Charania: Golden State is moving on from D’Angelo Russell conversations with Minnesota at this juncture, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium . Warriors have been clear with Minnesota on price point — and Timberwolves, to this point, are not willing to meet it.
Chris Fedor: Multiple teams continue to call #Cavs about Tristan Thompson, sources tell @clevelanddotcom . The expectation is that things heat up tomorrow or Thursday. Cavs are asking for a first-round pick. That hasn’t changed. Cavs are not “going to move him just to move him.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota, Houston and Atlanta are still engaged in talks on a three-team deal — with no new progress in discussions on adding Golden State to deal, league sources tell ESPN. Talks remain fluid through Thursday 3 PM ET deadline.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Among the serious candidates to emerge as a new fourth team in this trade scenario, league sources tell ESPN: The Denver Nuggets. Talks with teams elsewhere are ongoing too.
D'Angelo Russell staying with Warriors?
Adrian Wojnarowski Golden State, Minnesota traded deal concepts today and tonight — but a significant gulf remains. Warriors are investigating deals that shed salary and lower tax bill — as well as bring back some draft value. Holding onto D’Angelo Russell thru deadline has always been an option.
David Hardisty: FINAL: Rockets 125, Hornets 110. Rockets overcome cold start behind Harden’s 40p-11a-9r. Danuel House (22p, 6-11 3P) posts arguably his best game this season while McLemore (14p), Tucker (13p-10r) both strong.
Salman Ali: Mike D’Antoni’s says the Rockets will continue to use small-ball lineups when Clint Capela comes back. “Yeah, but obviously Clint will be a really big piece to what we do… If that’s not working, we have to get people at the rim. We’ll have this to go to.” p
Jim Eichenhofer: Lonzo Ball on Bucks defense: “They are a big team and they pack the paint. It’s hard to finish over them so a lot of shots you’ve got to kick out. You’ve got to make those shots. Tonight, we started off making them, but towards the end, we started missing obviously.”
February 5, 2020 | 3:00 am UTC Update
Andrew Wiggins heading to Warriors?
If D’Angelo Russell ends up in Minnesota before Thursday’s trade deadline, Andrew Wiggins will be heading to the Warriors. Multiple league sources say Wiggins is involved in every iteration of a deal being discussed between the two teams. Wiggins has the best contract on the Wolves to match salaries with Russell, and his career could be re-energized in Golden State.