Clint Capela on the move?
Adrian Wojnarowski: As trade deadline looms on Thursday, Houston is engaged with several Eastern Conference teams — including Atlanta — on C Clint Capela, league sources tell ESPN. There are a few multi-team trade scenarios in play.
February 3, 2020 | 2:29 am UTC Update
Hawks targeting centers for trade
Atlanta has been interested in acquiring a starting level center, and have talked with Houston on Capela and Oklahoma City on Steven Adams, league sources said. Atlanta’s talks with Detroit on center Andre Drummond lost momentum in recent weeks.
The Houston Rockets are actively discussing several trade scenarios involving center Clint Capela, including with a host of Eastern Conference franchises, league sources tell ESPN. The Rockets are engaged in three-way trade possibilities that might allow for them to use Capela’s to gather the draft assets needed to acquire an impact wing player, league sources said.
Mark Berman: NBA sources confirm the #Rockets are in talks with several Eastern Conference teams in an effort to trade Clint Capela to potentially acquire the draft assets needed to land a forward & a center prior to the trade deadline. Reported first by @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Capela could be a way for the Rockets to get the draft asset(s) the team needs to flip for a wing player, per sources. Rockets talks around the league suggest they’d like to acquire a wing and a center before deadline.
Fred Katz: Major 👀 emoji: Neither Moe Wagner or Rui Hachimura is listed on the Wizards’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors.
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James will be featured in a Super Bowl ad for GMC today, introducing the HUMMER EV, the electric version of the car he drove in high school that caused so much controversy surrounding his eligibility.
February 3, 2020 | 12:04 am UTC Update
Alykhan Bijani: Russell Westbrook had his left thumb heavily wrapped after the game. Wouldn’t elaborate on it or how it felt other than it happened when someone swiped on it.
Alykhan Bijani: James Harden on rebounding difference in first and second half: “…I think we’re so comfortable, especially when Clint (Capela) is out there that he’s going to get the majority of the rebounds. When we’re small we have to actually find a body and team rebound.” #Rockets
Blake Murphy: VanVleet on Davis not being in Rising Stars: “None of us have ever played in it, so what difference does it make? Welcome to the party.”
KC Johnson: Daniel Gafford admitted he rolled his ankle in 1st quarter. Asked if he thought about sitting because he wasn’t moving well, he said: “I wasn’t moving as well as I could. But I was moving. As long as I’m moving, I’m going to keep trying.”
There was a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday following the death of the basketball great, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash in California a week ago.
February 2, 2020 | 10:48 pm UTC Update
Rod Beard: No update on #Pistons Derrick Rose’s groin injury. I would doubt that he makes the trip to Memphis for tomorrow’s game.
Hisense has just announced that they have signed a multi-year partnership with basketball legend and 13 time NBA All Star Dwyane Wade to be the brand’s first ever US ambassador. Wade will support product launches and make in-person appearances for future campaigns.
Robert Horry was stopped every couple of seconds to take a picture or sign an autograph, but he did much of it with a heavy heart following the death of former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant and eight others — including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna — in a helicopter crash last Sunday in California.
“It’s been a little unreal for me, it’s like I’m still waiting for them to call it fake news and that this is not real,” Horry said. “He was my friend, he was my teammate, and I’m sorry to see him go, but I’m more sorry to see those kids go because they were just starting their lives. It’s an overall tragic event and you hate it happened, but hopefully it’ll make people around the world understand that tomorrow’s not promised. … Blood is blood, family is family, appreciate it.”
February 2, 2020 | 10:26 pm UTC Update
KC Johnson: Boylen subs out, thus ending Zach LaVine’s career-long streak of 20-point games at 17. LaVine has 18 points.
Josh Lewenberg: With their 11th straight victory, the Raptors will match their longest winning streak in franchise history, previously set in 2016 and then again in 2018. They can set the record with win No. 12 when they host Indiana on Wednesday.
Gina Mizell: For some context, Ayton defended Giannis quite a bit in a #Suns win over Milwaukee last March — and quite good. “I love that battle…if you have the MVP, and you know a guy can compete. It was 1-on-1 last year…the fouls really changed up our defense.”
Spencer Dinwiddie: The other night I was asked about participating in the Skills Challenge and I want to apologize for my comments. If I am given the opportunity again I am confident I could win it again and continue to represent the league and the Nets in positive way.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (who sprained his right ankle last night) is questionable on the Hawks’ injury report. Bruno Fernando (left calf strain) and De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) are also questionable.
February 2, 2020 | 9:45 pm UTC Update
His reemergence the past three games has elicited speculation Knicks brass is simply showcasing him for a trade. “I’ve answered your trade-deadline questions,” Smith said smirking. “No more trade deadline questions.” Then he added later, “I want to be a Knick.” One source familiar with Smith’s thinking said, “He just wants to play.”
Mark Berman: #Rockets beat New Orleans 117-109. James Harden 40 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists. @Danuel House (two critical threes in the fourth quarter): 12 points, 12 rebounds.
David Hardisty: D’Antoni stressed the importance of the Rockets rebounding better in the second half after getting crushed on the glass in the first: “If you want to win, that’s what you got to do. You got to box out and go get it.”
Will Guillory: Gentry: Zion can’t go 4 minutes without touching the ball … That’s something I’ll make sure will never happen again.
Chris Grenham: Kemba Walker is officially out tomorrow vs Atlanta. Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter are both questionable.
Chris Kirschner: Cam Reddish is out for tomorrow’s game. He has been diagnosed with a concussion and is in the league’s concussion protocol.
February 2, 2020 | 9:27 pm UTC Update
It’s therefore important to know how Hayward will deal with his decision. He has $34,187,085 on his deal for next season, but can sever the contract and become an unrestricted free agent again. So what’s up, Gord? “I haven’t thought about it at all,” he said. “I haven’t thought about it at all.” At all? “Nope,” Hayward said. “I’ve never done that.”
Gordon Hayward: “When I was a restricted free agent, I didn’t think about it. Then when I was a free agent (unrestricted in 2017), I honestly didn’t think about it until after the season. I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it this time, too.”
As for his larger hoop dream, he was direct and to the point. “I want to win a championship here,” Hayward said. “I mean, that’s what my goal is. That’s what my focus is. You know, after the season, you sit down and discuss things. But right now I’m trying to play my best basketball to help us win a title. That’s my focus.”
Kane Pitman: Bucks win 129-108 and improve to 42-7 on the season. Giannis finished with 30 points, 19 boards and 9 assists, Middleton had 25 points, 8 boards and 6 assists, while Brook Lopez had 17 points and 9 blocks. I’d be Zion if I said I wasn’t excited about the Bucks next game.
The PGA Tour joined players with a 16th-hole tribute to Kobe Bryant on Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, using his two Lakers uniform numbers to cut the final-round pin position on the stadium par 3. The pin was placed 24 yards from the front edge and 8 yards from the left edge, putting it in the back left corner of the green on the rowdy hole that holds more than 20,000 fans.
Third-round leader Tony Finau and fourth-ranked Justin Thomas have donned Bryant jerseys on the hole. Finau birdied it Friday and Saturday wearing a yellow No. 8 Lakers jersey. “I’m a huge Kobe fan, huge Lakers fan my whole life and, obviously, tragic news, but I think as we look forward we can honor what he’s done,” Finau said.
February 2, 2020 | 7:00 pm UTC Update
Justin Kubatko: Damian Lillard is just the third player in NBA history to record at least five 45-point games in a six-game span. The others to do so are Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/cSUeqNHQjT
Duane Rankin: Add Ty Jerome to the list of #Suns players out, Monty Williams just said. He had wrap on lower leg this morning. Elie Okobo will start at point guard as Ricky Rubio is ruled out as well with ankle soreness.
February 2, 2020 | 5:21 pm UTC Update
A dejected John Beilein made the lonely stroll from the home locker room to the podium for his postgame press conference. But only because the NBA requires it. If he had his wish, Beilein would’ve immediately bolted for his downtown residence, seeking refuge with a stiff drink. Who knows if that even would’ve helped after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ latest trainwreck. “I asked (Cavaliers director of communications) B.J. (Evans) if I had to come in here and he said, yeah, I do,” Beilein said. “I asked him if I could plead the fifth, no witnesses could be called to this game. That tells you a little bit how I feel.”
And, again, Beilein wasn’t the only one. What are they supposed to say? What’s the answer? Is there one? What’s the root of Cleveland’s myriad problems? “Wish I could tell you,” one player told cleveland.com. “I definitely don’t have an answer. This is the worst it’s been by far.”
For lottery-bound groups, this time of year is brutally tough because the primary decision-makers have to do what’s best long term. More than a few guys in that locker room sense the organization wanting to make a big shakeup, that the front office is “trying to trade Kevin and Tristan.” While it’s their job to block out any noise and focus solely on basketball, they are also human. On top of that, losing is really hard, especially home blowouts against lousy teams. There is such a thing as an acceptable loss in a rebuilding season. Saturday night, however, was not one.