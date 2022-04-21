-
All NBA Teams
April 21, 2022 | 7:33 pm EDT Update
Khris Middleton out for the rest of the first-round series against Chicago
Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, sources tell ESPN. Bucks will have to play without Middleton for the rest of this first-round series against Chicago.
Mark Giannotto: Karl Towns Sr. and Tee Morant are sitting next to one another courtside for Game 3. Towns said the NBA hooked it up. “I can’t afford the seats he gets,” Towns said, pointing at Tee Morant.
Eric Walden: Quin Snyder begins his media session by again harping on the need for the Jazz to run more. Notes that Utah’s halfcourt efficiency was better than the Mavericks’, but scored less than a third as many points per possession in transition.
Brad Townsend: Quin Snyder, asked if Jazz prepared to face Doncic in G3, says “that’s been an undercurrent throughout the series,” then notes the difficulty of facing Brunson-Dinwiddie.
Baylor guard Adam Flagler will enter the 2022 NBA Draft process, while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, Flagler announced via social media.
Tyson Etienne’s Wichita State career has come to a close. On Thursday, the sophomore guard declared for the NBA Draft and will forgo his remaining college eligibility.
April 21, 2022 | 6:01 pm EDT Update
Luka Doncic will not play in Game 3
Andrew Wojnarowski: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is out for Game 3 vs. Utah tonight, sources tell ESPN.