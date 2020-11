Rondo will again be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after playing for four teams since 2014. The 12-year NBA veteran should garner interest based on his play this season. But after having success with the Pelicans, Rondo definitely sounds open to making a home in The Big Easy. “I don’t know if that cloud is still over me with what happened in the past,” Rondo said. “I try to let my play speak for itself. My character, my teammates speak up for that. The coach I’m playing with, I think he loves me and appreciates what I do and what I bring to the team. “I will let it take care of itself. I can’t worry about what I can’t control. What I can control is how I play on the court and my attitude. I just want to continue to have fun. I love what I’m doing.”