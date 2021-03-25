Mirjam Swanson: Brian Windhorst says on ESPN that the Clippers have their eye on Rondo. pic.twitter.com/MB4a4d3m2Y
March 25, 2021 | 1:22 pm EDT Update
76ers not in contention for Kyle Lowry
Nets Daily: Woj: Philly out for Kyle Lowry.
Steve Popper: Hearing that the Knicks are also picking up Philadelphia’s 2nd round pick this year in the Rivers-Brazdeikis 3-way deal.
KC Johnson: With 2 hours until deadline, asking price for Lonzo Ball remains more than just Lauri Markkanen. Bulls’ draft capital depleted from Vucevic trade and expiring Porter salary makes expanding deal difficult. Fluid situation.
Bobby Marks: Denver A. Gordon- $18.1M and $16.4M Has $1M in unlikely bonuses (All-NBA and All-Star) Orlando G. Harris- $19.2M and $20.5M (has $2.5M in unlikely bonuses) R. Hampton- $2.2M, $2.3M, $2.4M (T) and $4.2M (T) First Rd. pick