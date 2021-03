Bobby Marks: Denver A. Gordon- $18.1M and $16.4M Has $1M in unlikely bonuses (All-NBA and All-Star) Orlando G. Harris- $19.2M and $20.5M (has $2.5M in unlikely bonuses) R. Hampton- $2.2M, $2.3M, $2.4M (T) and $4.2M (T) First Rd. pick