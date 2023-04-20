It is an abrupt deactivation, one that leaves the team much less time to prepare. While I am told by team sources that there is not the same level of concern for Leonard now as there was when Leonard was injured in the 2021 postseason, that doesn’t mean much for this series.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
April 20, 2023 | 7:05 pm EDT Update
Masai Ujiri and Tim Connelly among names Wizards will pursue?
Many within the industry — chiefly, rival executives and agents — expect Leonsis at least to inquire about the availability of Toronto Raptors vice chairman and president Masai Ujiri, the architect of Toronto’s run to the 2018-19 NBA title, and Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, who is from Baltimore, graduated from Catholic University and previously worked for the Wizards. Another person whose name has made the rounds in recent weeks, as rumors intensified about Sheppard’s tenuous future in Washington, is New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon.
Tai Webster and Corey Webster have both signed new two-year deals to return to the Perth Wildcats, sources told ESPN. The respective contracts of both Webster brothers are structured in the same way, sources said, with a team option on the second year of each deal.
Rudy Gobert tipped his cap. Then he tipped his hand. “I mean, I’m not going to lie, (he) had to work for what he got,” Minnesota’s center said of Jamal Murray’s 40-point night in Denver’s tense Game 2 victory over the Timberwolves late Wednesday. “If that’s what he’s going to get, he’s going to have to work.
Tyler Herro: Heat banned team from wearing Giannis Antetokounmpo shoes
Tyler Herro said the Heat banned Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sneakers from everyone’s feet several years ago when they faced the Bucks in the playoffs, but that was by team agreement, not the fiat of one grizzled vet.
Clemente Almanza: Sam Presti shared a couple of fun anecdotes when asked if there were moments that showed glimpses of the player SGA’s developed into this season One was when he was in Kentucky & the other was before his first season in OKC started: pic.twitter.com/bFUeOj5ahw
Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic on his partnership with Jamal Murray and watching him grow as a player over the last several years: “We never have arguments. I mean, we do, but it’s in the game so we don’t think about it. We learn a lot from each other and we are getting better together.” pic.twitter.com/F2bQmv51gS
Alex Schiffer: Doc Rivers said James Harden and Joel Embiid lead the league in missed calls on them. Adds “it’s not a Sixers’ stat, too.” Asked where he got it from, he didn’t give us a specific source.