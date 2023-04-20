NBA rumors: Clippers not as worried about Kawhi Leonard injury now compared to injury in 2021 playoffs?

38 mins ago via The Athletic Staff, Law Murray, Law Murray and The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic

April 20, 2023 | 7:05 pm EDT Update

Masai Ujiri and Tim Connelly among names Wizards will pursue?

Many within the industry — chiefly, rival executives and agents — expect Leonsis at least to inquire about the availability of Toronto Raptors vice chairman and president Masai Ujiri, the architect of Toronto’s run to the 2018-19 NBA title, and Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, who is from Baltimore, graduated from Catholic University and previously worked for the Wizards. Another person whose name has made the rounds in recent weeks, as rumors intensified about Sheppard’s tenuous future in Washington, is New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon.
21 seconds ago via Josh Robbins @ The Athletic

Clemente Almanza: Sam Presti shared a couple of fun anecdotes when asked if there were moments that showed glimpses of the player SGA’s developed into this season One was when he was in Kentucky & the other was before his first season in OKC started: pic.twitter.com/bFUeOj5ahw

38 mins ago via CAlmanza1007

Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic on his partnership with Jamal Murray and watching him grow as a player over the last several years: “We never have arguments. I mean, we do, but it’s in the game so we don’t think about it. We learn a lot from each other and we are getting better together.” pic.twitter.com/F2bQmv51gS

38 mins ago via HarrisonWind

