NBA rumors: Cody Zeller waived by Utah

5 mins ago via Tjonesonthenba
Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz are waiving veteran big man Cody Zeller, League Sources tell The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 15, 2022 | 3:28 pm EDT Update
“I can’t tell you how rewarding it is to come back home to where it all started.” Wednesday evening, Jack Sikma, the Wichert Wonder, was the keynote speaker at the Hundred Club of Kankakee County, a longtime local organization dedicated to supporting the families of local police officers and firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty. More than 300 people attended the group’s annual meeting at the Quality Inn in Bradley.
5 mins ago via Phil Angelo For the Journal @ Daily Journal

, Uncategorized

Sikma answered a wide range of questions from the audience. On playing Michael Jordan: “It was easy because I didn’t have to guard him.” • Could he play today?: “Damn yes.” Today’s game is about spacing and shooting. He was always a good shooter, with a natural shot, honed by long practice on a home driveway hoop. At the end of his career, which started without the three-point line, he was shooting threes.
5 mins ago via Phil Angelo For the Journal @ Daily Journal

, Uncategorized

,

George Santoprieto’s Los Angeles Superior Court suit states that Harden paid $82,200 to stay for a week at the home contingent on him not having more than seven guests. But Harden had multiple parties during the lease term at which he had more than 15 people, the property was damaged during his stay and Santoprieto’s relationship with the homeowners association was negatively affected, according to his court papers.
5 mins ago via City News Service @ Patch

, Uncategorized

, ,

October 15, 2022 | 3:08 pm EDT Update
Home