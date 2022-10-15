All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Cody Zeller waived by Utah shares share tweet pin sms send email 5 mins ago – via Twitter Tjonesonthenba Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz are waiving veteran big man Cody Zeller, League Sources tell The Athletic Free Agency, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Free Agency, Cody Zeller, Utah Jazz Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email