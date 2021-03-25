USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Collins-to-Dallas a long shot?

5 hours ago via Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News
And though one league source said Dallas is among six teams loosely engaged in discussions for Atlanta forward John Collins, but that Dallas wasn’t near the front of the line. Another source said that two weeks ago it was a near-certainty the Hawks would trade Collins, but now: “I think it’s 60-40 they keep him.”

March 25, 2021 | 1:09 am EDT Update
Markkanen is different. There is interest in him, and the Bulls have had talks with the New Orleans Pelicans centered on Ball. How rich of an offer Karnišovas is willing to make for a player who, like Markkanen, can be signed to an offer sheet in restricted free agency will be revealed by Thursday’s deadline. Markkanen isn’t sweating it. “I’m in a good place that I can focus on the task at hand. I can play games and it’s not gonna bother me,” he said of the deadline. “I can’t control that.”
5 hours ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

Josh Robbins: It’s important to remember the NBA trade deadline exacts an emotional toll for the people involved. Evan Fournier was asked by @The Athletic what the city of Orlando and the Magic have meant to him over the last seven years, and his answers were introspective and emotional. pic.twitter.com/ztZbgikPM0

5 hours ago via JoshuaBRobbins

