And though one league source said Dallas is among six teams loosely engaged in discussions for Atlanta forward John Collins, but that Dallas wasn’t near the front of the line. Another source said that two weeks ago it was a near-certainty the Hawks would trade Collins, but now: “I think it’s 60-40 they keep him.”
March 25, 2021 | 1:09 am EDT Update
Tim Bontemps: Kyle Lowry has insisted he doesn’t know what’s going to happen between now and 3pm tomorrow throughout his more than 20-minute media session tonight, but it certainly felt like the last time he will speak as a Toronto Raptor. We’ll find out over the next 16 hours if that’s true.
Josh Lewenberg: Kyle Lowry: “I’m going to be honest, usually I bulls*** y’all, but it was kinda weird tonight not knowing what the next step will be… Who knows what’s going to happen? I don’t know what’s going to happen but tonight was definitely different.”
Josh Lewenberg: Norm Powell: “My roots are here. I’ve given everything to the franchise and obviously I want to stay here. I’m not out looking for other teams to go play for. I’m focused on this season, being with the team, and hopefully finishing out the season with them.”
Markkanen is different. There is interest in him, and the Bulls have had talks with the New Orleans Pelicans centered on Ball. How rich of an offer Karnišovas is willing to make for a player who, like Markkanen, can be signed to an offer sheet in restricted free agency will be revealed by Thursday’s deadline. Markkanen isn’t sweating it. “I’m in a good place that I can focus on the task at hand. I can play games and it’s not gonna bother me,” he said of the deadline. “I can’t control that.”
Josh Robbins: It’s important to remember the NBA trade deadline exacts an emotional toll for the people involved. Evan Fournier was asked by @The Athletic what the city of Orlando and the Magic have meant to him over the last seven years, and his answers were introspective and emotional. pic.twitter.com/ztZbgikPM0
Jason Anderson: Luke Walton says: “All I’ll say is that I really, really enjoy coaching Cory (Joseph), and his spirit, his professionalism has been great to coach and great for this group. He is a pleasure to coach and I’ll leave it at that.”