The Toronto Raptors have also expressed interest in trading for Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari, HoopsHype has learned. Toronto is one of a handful of teams who’ve inquired about Gallinari. It’s worth noting Toronto has looked to trade Goran Dragic, who is in the final year of his contract. Dragic could be used as a potential trade chip to match salaries with Gallinari.
February 5, 2022 | 9:46 am EST Update
Bucks signing Greg Monroe
Michael Scotto: Milwaukee Bucks and free-agent center Greg Monroe have agreed to a 10-day contract, a league source told @HoopsHype. Monroe had multiple 10-day offers on the table before choosing the @Bucks.
“Personally, I think Jarrett got snubbed,” Bickerstaff said. “You look at what he’s done over the year, and there’s no real way to justify him not making it. Obviously, it’s difficult because there are a lot of talented players out there, but again, if we respect winning the way we say we respect winning, there’s no way that Jarrett Allen doesn’t make the All-Star team. I’ll speak on his behalf. I’ll obviously let you guys talk to him, but we’re extremely disappointed that he didn’t make it. But we know who Jarrett is. He’s going to continue to go out and prove people wrong and play with that chip and that edge.” Allen is averaging 16.2 points and 11.0 rebounds per game this season, which are both career highs. He’s shooting 67.4 percent from the field. Allen is one of their best interior defenders, and when paired with Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen for their big lineup, they dominate the paint on either end of the floor. Allen’s success this season has played a large part in the Cavs’ stunning turnaround.
“When we all sat there, and we heard DG — I think he was the second of the reserves to be named — and to not hear JA’s name, I mean, I was gutted. And gutted for him. It kind of blew my high last night,” Love said. “I’ve always said like since he’s been here, he’s been so steady for us. But yet he’s one of those guys that, we weren’t exactly competing for a playoff spot last year. And yet every time that we lost, he came in and was upset. And I looked over at that, and said, ‘That’s a guy that I want to compete with every single night.’ And like I said, he worked so hard in the offseason to get himself where he was. We all kept in touch, and he just continued to keep his head down and worked. And he got a big contract, and he’s proved that he might be underpaid. I mean, he’s an All-Star. There’s no doubt in my mind.”
“I feel like I talk about Rob every day,” Tatum said before Friday’s game in Detroit. “But he deserves it and maybe All-Star aside, I think Rob has the potential to win Defensive Player of the Year one year, one of these days. I think that’s in his future coming up.” A few hours later, Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds, didn’t miss a shot, and his five blocks were more than the entire Pistons roster in Boston’s 102-93 win. Detroit had just 74 points by the time Williams checked out for good. The Pistons barely qualified as an NBA offense Friday night, with the extreme caveat that they were missing their engine, Cade Cunningham. They’ll certainly get there one day, but this was Williams’ night.
February 5, 2022 | 7:32 am EST Update
Mavs interested in trading for CJ McCollum
With the emergence of Simons and the selling off of veterans like Powell and Covington, rival executives around the league believe the Trail Blazers will move CJ McCollum by the trade deadline or this offseason as Portland continues to reshape its roster around franchise star Damian Lillard. Several teams, including the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and others, are expected to have interest in trading for McCollum, who is owed $69.13 million over the next two seasons.
Raptors targeting centers Jusuf Nurkic, Jakob Poeltl, Myles Turner, Robert Williams and Nic Claxton
The Raptors have searched for a center on the market and expressed interest in trading for several centers, including Jakob Poeltl, Myles Turner, Robert Williams, Nicolas Claxton and Jusuf Nurkic. Toronto has all its first-round picks looking ahead, which can be dangled as trade bait for a potential starting-caliber center. The Raptors have flirted with the idea of moving a first-round pick to re-acquire Poeltl, HoopsHype has learned. San Antonio is seeking a first-round pick and a quality player for Poeltl, according to Marc Stein. Poeltl is averaging career-highs in points (13.3), rebounds (9.0), and assists (2.8) this season.
Indiana is seeking two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-round pick in exchange for Turner, as I previously reported on HoopsHype.