NBA rumors: Danilo Gallinari: I'd like to stay in Atlanta until the end of the season

2 hours ago via Redazione Sky Sport, Sky Sport @ Sky.it
Danilo Gallinari on trade rumors: “I’d like to stay until the end of the season also because changing in-season is never easy, for many reasons. But anything can happen “.

January 12, 2022 | 10:33 am EST Update

Oklahoma City return an option for Serge Ibaka?

The Clippers moving Serge Ibaka appears to be the most likely trade deadline maneuver for Los Angeles. Shedding Ibaka’s $9.7 million salary alone would save the Clippers over $40 million in tax penalties. As noted by ESPN.com’s Bobby Marks, the Clippers still have $3.3 million available to send out in a trade this season, and only $3.1 million of Ibaka’s salary would remain on his contract this year before he becomes a free agent. Oklahoma City is a trade partner to monitor, league sources said.
2 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Rival executives have since gathered that Los Angeles is willing to discuss the majority of its veteran roster in trade scenarios. “They’re pretty much open for business for anyone except their main guys and Terance Mann. I think they really are fine falling out of the playoffs and regrouping for next year,” said one Western Conference official. “I think they’re trying to shed the Marcus Morrises of the world, guys that have some value and maybe can replace them with younger talent, maybe cheaper [contracts], to free them to get someone else this summer.”
2 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

His father, Frank, was dealing with several long-term illnesses in Los Angeles. Once a regular at Raptors games from 2009 to 2018, Frank had spent years in and out of hospitals before he died on Feb. 19, 2021. During his tenure in San Antonio, DeRozan would take a private plane in between games or practices to spend time with his father. “I just wanted to sit by him,” DeRozan says. “There were times, I flew home, he didn’t even know I was there. I’d just sit next to his bed for hours.”
2 hours ago via Jamal Collier @ ESPN

When Jordan Clarkson is told that almost every single Utah Jazz team member who’s been asked about him and his one-of-a-kind personality invariably uses some variation on a “unique vibe” theme, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year gets uncharacteristically guarded, even confusingly reticent. His initial, muted response basically amounts to, If they say it, OK, that’s fine, but I really don’t have an opinion on it either way. Let’s fast-forward, though, roughly two and a half minutes later, to the part where he’s embraced the premise with full-throated veracity: “I’m different than [anyone] in the world, period. I would say I’m from another planet!”
2 hours ago via Salt Lake Tribune

