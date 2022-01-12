When Jordan Clarkson is told that almost every single Utah Jazz team member who’s been asked about him and his one-of-a-kind personality invariably uses some variation on a “unique vibe” theme, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year gets uncharacteristically guarded, even confusingly reticent. His initial, muted response basically amounts to, If they say it, OK, that’s fine, but I really don’t have an opinion on it either way. Let’s fast-forward, though, roughly two and a half minutes later, to the part where he’s embraced the premise with full-throated veracity: “I’m different than [anyone] in the world, period. I would say I’m from another planet!”