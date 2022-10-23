Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Mark Medina: Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on the team’s late-game execution with Dame’s shotmaking and team defense. pic.twitter.com/XJ7OiIZlCX
Meanwhile, Grimes remained out of practice and is still day-to-day with a sore left foot, Thibodeau said. He missed most of the preseason, returned for the final game, but felt discomfort in the foot the following day. Grimes has said he feels close to being back, but has yet to return to practice. “Just more precautionary,” Thibodeau said, when asked how Grimes is feeling physically. “We just wanna make sure he’s stacking days. So, we feel like when he feels real good, that will be the time.”
“He’s gotten a lot better offensively and defensively,” Thibodeau said of Reddish, who failed to carve out a role for himself last year after arriving in a January trade from the Hawks. “And a big part of that is, I think, him getting comfortable with his teammates, his teammates getting comfortable with him. His attitude’s been great. Just keep working.”