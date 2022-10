Meanwhile, Grimes remained out of practice and is still day-to-day with a sore left foot, Thibodeau said. He missed most of the preseason, returned for the final game, but felt discomfort in the foot the following day. Grimes has said he feels close to being back, but has yet to return to practice. “Just more precautionary,” Thibodeau said, when asked how Grimes is feeling physically. “We just wanna make sure he’s stacking days. So, we feel like when he feels real good, that will be the time.”