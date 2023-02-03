All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: De'Aaron Fox not among West All-Star reserves shares share tweet pin sms send email 49 mins ago – via Twitter SeanCunningham Sean Cunningham: Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox was not selected by the NBA’s coaches to make his first All-Star game. All Star Game, Top Rumors Top Rumors, All Star Game, De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email