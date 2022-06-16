Deandre Ayton’s most realistic landing spots outside of Phoenix appear to be Atlanta, Detroit and Toronto, which all would present intriguing sign-and-trade opportunities for the Suns.
June 16, 2022 | 8:00 pm EDT Update
LeBron James on paparazzi: What the f--- happened to personal space?
LeBron James: I just saw the Tom Hanks clip of his wife almost being trampled over by the paparazzi. What the f— ever happened to personal space?? Now if Tom would have stole on one of them, he would be the one in the wrong and probably sued! How are they protected more than he and his wife?
Jason Dumas: James Wiseman taking wing threes. His rehab and conditioning continue as he aims for a return in July for NBA Summer League. pic.twitter.com/l07nXs7T56
June 16, 2022 | 4:47 pm EDT Update
Isiah Thomas was standing next to center court in TD Garden. He was aside the leprechaun logo of the Celtics, who had bedeviled his Pistons for a historically significant portion of the 1980s, until he and his mates slayed their dragon on the way to three straight NBA Finals trips. Here in the present, the Celts are back in the championship series, and Thomas, working here for NBA TV, wasn’t doing a very good job of containing his pride for one of their numbers — not that he was trying to hold anything in. Several years ago, he had established a mentor-ly relationship with Jaylen Brown, a student at Cal, where Thomas had gotten his master’s degree. Brown spent just one year on campus, and he was trying to squeeze the most from it.