Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game vs. Washington: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) has been UPGRADED TO questionable. Tony Snell (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter played 5-on-5 today, Nate McMillan says. Did some scrimmaging. They will wait to see how his knee feels tomorrow. But McMillan says as far as he knows, everything went fine today.
Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan made it sound like De'Andre Hunter would be, at best, a game-time decision for Monday's game pending tomorrow's practice and Monday morning's walkthrough.
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Bogdan Bogdanovic what it would mean for the Hawks to get De'Andre Hunter back: "He was honestly our best player before injury, most consistent player. So we all know how much we miss him, and he knows as well. It's good to see him hooping today, and he looks good."
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game vs. Chicago: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is questionable. Kevin Huerter (left shoulder sprain) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Kris Dunn was able to get some live work in today. De'Andre Hunter was not able to participate today. Tony Snell is limited to light running and shooting. No timeline on any of them returning though.
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan says John Collins is probably "a little further out" than De'Andre Hunter, in terms of bouncing back from injury. But adds both those guys will be out for at least a few more days.
Chris Kirschner: McMillan said Hunter's procedure will NOT keep him out for the rest of the season. He said he "absolutely" expects him to return this season.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at San Antonio: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Golden State: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is probable. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan says that De'Andre Hunter is expected to play tonight. He'll have a minutes restriction between 16 and 20. "We're looking to allow him to play tonight."
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter says he hasn't done much 5-on-5 (the Hawks get very little practice time, and usually take it easy since they have a game every other day). He has done "a little" 3-on-3 and 4-on-4. Says he just needs to get in a game and get used to it again.
Sarah K. Spencer: "I'm in good spirits right now, definitely," De'Andre Hunter says. This is the first road trip he has gone on with the team since getting hurt.
De’Andre Hunter: The Atlanta Hawks forward is making his return to action tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Hunter was recovering from right knee surgery since Feb. 8. The Hawks are getting healthy at the right time.
Forward De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery on Feb. 8) has increased his rehabilitation activities to include unrestricted weight room work and progressive court reloading. He will be reviewed on Mar. 19.
Kevin Chouinard: Travis Schlenk to 92.9 FM this morning, on De'Andre Hunter: "(Friday) they'll decide if he has to get the second PRP injection ... Whatever decision is made there, that will affect the timeline for him. He has started doing some low-impact movements ... He's coming along great." pic.twitter.com/pWn2VYQZcB
De'Andre Hunter, who has emerged as the Atlanta Hawks' second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury. The Hawks said Saturday that Hunter will not play in Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure Saturday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter (dislocated right index finger) on whether he'll be able to play in Wednesday's game vs. the Nets: "I don't know as of right now. I have a lot of adrenaline and it doesn't really hurt me right now, but I'll definitely know by tomorrow."
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: De’Andre Hunter (dental injury) is probable. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is doubtful. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Trae Young (right ankle sprain) is out.
Maccabi coach Giannis Sfairopoulos was happy with his squad’s performance post-game while he also commented about the all but done departure of Elijah Bryant – who was watching the game from the sidelines – to the Milwaukee Bucks. “He was an important part of our rotation, an important player. He had this offer. We are sad that he left on one hand, but on the other hand, it is his future and that is life in basketball. If I agreed? Every coach wants to see his players develop and grow, improve their game. Maccabi helped him reach the highest goal of an American basketball player, I’m happy for him. Shocked the team? I do not believe so. I hope Elijah likes Giannis Antetokounmpo more than he liked Giannis Sfairopoulos,” the coach said, per Sport 5.
Following a lengthy replay review, the officials ruled that Doncic made “an aggressive strike to the groin area” of Cavs guard Collin Sexton, justifying the flagrant 2 ruling. The incident occurred when Doncic and Sexton were battling for rebounding position with 10:05 remaining in the first half. “After I saw the video, I knew I hit him, but it wasn’t nothing on purpose,” said Doncic, who had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists before being ejected. “I think that kind of stuff happens a lot in games, but I don’t know. That’s my explanation. It obviously wasn’t on purpose. It was just two guys fighting for a rebound, I guess.”
Darrell Walker gathered his Arkansas-Little Rock basketball team together in early December. “After practice one day,” he said by phone this week, “my players got in a huddle. And one of the players said, ‘They traded for Westbrook, so you know your triple-double record is gone.’ I started laughing. I knew it was just a matter of time.” Walker’s 15 triple-doubles with the then-Washington Bullets stood as the franchise’s record in the category for 30 years. But then, as now, Walker’s feats were overshadowed.
Walker has heard the criticism in some quarters that Westbrook hunts rebounds, particularly after missed free throws. “I went after rebounds, too,” he said. “That’s part of your job. Him not hunting down those damn rebounds, they wouldn’t be on this win streak they’re on. You could say Moses Malone hunted rebounds, that he threw the ball up off the glass to get offensive rebounds. Social media, Twitter, and a lot of sportswriters who really don’t know the game have access to players. I tell you what – Beal likes playing with him. He’s not taking away from Beal. Beal’s still getting 30 points a night. Fat Lever (10th all-time in career triple-doubles, with 43) played with Danny Schayes and Blair Rassumussen and all those guys. I bet you Westbrook wouldn’t stop Dennis Rodman from leading the league in rebounding. Rebounding is about contact, especially if you’re offensive rebounding.”
“I really want to help make a deep playoff run and get to the finals and get to the championship,” Powell said. “I talked to Dame a couple of times about how badly he wants to win a ring, so hopefully this year I can help in different ways when we get into the playoffs. Kind of give them the little stories and things that I went through that playoff run to help probably motivate us to keep our foot on the gas and compete.”
Hayes produced a team-high 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 38 minutes of work during the 108-96 loss. He converted on 9-of-17 shot attempts from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range. His seven rebounds were also a career-best. The seventh overall pick became the first Pistons rookie since Grant Hill during the 1994-95 season to register at least 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a game. He was just the seventh Pistons rookie to ever reach those numbers in a game.
Kyle Goon: In the midst of shouting out Alex Caruso’s recent play as the point guard, Frank Vogel adds that he “needs to be considered” for the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.