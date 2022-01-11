Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: Sharife Cooper (right thumb sprain) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable. Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is doubtful. Hill is out.
January 11, 2022 | 7:38 pm EST Update
Cavs GM Koby Altman agrees to contract extension
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman has agreed to a contract extension through the 2027-2028 season. Altman’s new title will be President of Basketball Operations.
Paris Bass signing second 10-day contract with Suns
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Phoenix Suns are planning to sign forward Paris Bass to a second 10-day hardship deal, his agent Daniel Hazan tells ESPN. Bass is expected to re-join the Suns in Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets center Alperen Sengun has been upgraded to questionable to play against the Spurs tomorrow. Sengun sprained an ankle on New Year’s Eve. Armoni Brooks, who returned to health and safety protocols in the back-to-back, also upgraded to questionable.
Monte Poole: Gary Payton II (ankle) was listed as probable but will play vs Grizzlies, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Juan Toscano-Anderson will start at PF in place of Draymond Green (calf).
Omari Sanfoka II: Dwane Casey said he had a positive test Sunday morning, which surprised him because he had no symptoms. He tested negative again Sunday afternoon and yesterday. “Luckily I was vaccinated, boosted and hopefully that took effect. Unfortunate situation.”