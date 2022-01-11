USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: De'Andre Hunter back on Wednesday?

7 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: Sharife Cooper (right thumb sprain) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable. Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is doubtful. Hill is out.

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 11, 2022 | 7:38 pm EST Update
January 11, 2022 | 7:32 pm EST Update
Home