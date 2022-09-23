All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: De'Andre hunter extension talks still ongoing shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 days ago – via Twitter WilliamsLaurenL Lauren L. Williams: Landry Fields said that talks with De’Andre Hunter is still ongoing. The team hopes to get things done before that Oct. 17 date. Extensions, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Extensions, De'Andre Hunter, Landry Fields, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email