NBA rumors: De'Andre Hunter increasing rehab activities

3 hours ago via NBA.com

3 days ago via KLChouinard
2 weeks ago via MarcJSpears
3 weeks ago via Twitter
De'Andre Hunter out 7-10 weeks
3 weeks ago via Twitter
4 weeks ago via JShawNBA
De'Andre Hunter to undergo knee surgery
4 weeks ago via sarah_k_spence
4 weeks ago via sarah_k_spence
1 month ago via ChrisKirschner
1 month ago via Associated Press @ ESPN
De'Andre Hunter, who has emerged as the Atlanta Hawks' second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury. The Hawks said Saturday that Hunter will not play in Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure Saturday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.
1 month ago via sarah_k_spence
1 month ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
1 year ago via sarah_k_spence
1 year ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter (dislocated right index finger) on whether he'll be able to play in Wednesday's game vs. the Nets: "I don't know as of right now. I have a lot of adrenaline and it doesn't really hurt me right now, but I'll definitely know by tomorrow."
1 year ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: De’Andre Hunter (dental injury) is probable. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is doubtful. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Trae Young (right ankle sprain) is out.
2 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
2 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
2 years ago via ChrisKirschner

Blake Griffin gave back $13.3 million in buyout agreement

Shams Charania: Sources: Blake Griffin gave back $13.3 million in his buyout with the Pistons. He had $75M on his deal for this season and 2021-22. The six-time All-Star will clear waivers on Sunday and the Brooklyn Nets are the leaders to sign him.
