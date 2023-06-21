League sources say the Atlanta Hawks have explored the idea of trading De’Andre Hunter with AJ Griffin needing more playing time. Any deal may affect this pick, but Cason Wallace would give the Hawks a different look from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray with his more controlled pace and defense.
June 21, 2023 | 7:05 pm EDT Update
Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony could be on the move if Magic draft Anthony Black?
Black’s camp initially showed resistance to working out for the Magic, sources said, because of Orlando’s perceived logjam in the backcourt with a trio of first-round guards in Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony. Anthony will become extension eligible this summer and is considered to have a great relationship with the Magic front office, but Orlando has left various personnel with the impression that drafting a guard like Ausar or Black would lead the Magic to exploring trade opportunities for one of Suggs or Anthony.
Shams Charania: Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. is declining his $3.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season and entering unrestricted free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
The Nets are reportedly seeking “real first-round pick equity” for Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale and not just looking to move up a few spots in the draft, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe on his podcast.
Clutch Points: “I know it’s gonna feel really special when I play against the top guys… Especially LeBron. When I play against LeBron, it’s gonna feel so weird.” Victor Wembanyama on who he is most excited to play against in the NBA 🙌 (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/jhHhnnfZEs
Clutch Points: “You got to be different, You got to be yourself… You don’t deserve nothing without hard work.. You need to deserve what you get.” Victor Wembanyama shares some advice to the next generation of young players 🙌❤ (via @jrnba) pic.twitter.com/b0quq7u4pw
June 21, 2023 | 5:28 pm EDT Update
Kristaps Porzingis to get contract extension from Boston?
Marc Stein: The three-team deal to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston is likewise expected to lead to a July contract extension for Porzingis beyond next season’s $36 million player option, league sources say. Today was the deadline to invoke the option. More NBA: marcstein.substack.com
Brian Robb: A Grant Williams sign-and-trade is still a possibility in the wake of a potential Porzingis deal per a league source. Look for the team to keep their options open with him as a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer next week.