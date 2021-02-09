USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: De'Andre Hunter out 7-10 weeks

15 hours ago via Twitter

More on De'Andre Hunter Injury

15 hours ago via Twitter
2 days ago via JShawNBA
De'Andre Hunter to undergo knee surgery
5 days ago via sarah_k_spence
6 days ago via sarah_k_spence
1 week ago via ChrisKirschner
1 week ago via Associated Press @ ESPN
De'Andre Hunter, who has emerged as the Atlanta Hawks' second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury. The Hawks said Saturday that Hunter will not play in Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure Saturday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.
3 weeks ago via sarah_k_spence
3 weeks ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
1 year ago via sarah_k_spence
1 year ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter (dislocated right index finger) on whether he'll be able to play in Wednesday's game vs. the Nets: "I don't know as of right now. I have a lot of adrenaline and it doesn't really hurt me right now, but I'll definitely know by tomorrow."
1 year ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: De’Andre Hunter (dental injury) is probable. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is doubtful. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Trae Young (right ankle sprain) is out.
2 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
2 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
2 years ago via ChrisKirschner

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 14 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
February 9, 2021 | 9:35 pm EST Update
Home