USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: De'Andre Hunter suffers knee injury

5 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

, Top Rumors

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 30, 2021 | 7:10 pm EST Update

Marvin Bagley to play primarily at power foward

Jason Jones: Luke Walton said with Richaun Holmes playing well and Hassan Whiteside healthy, the plan is to leave Marvin Bagley III primarily at power forward with Harrison Barnes getting the minutes at PF that don’t go to Bagley. Bagley played a lot of center after injuries last season.
19 mins ago via mr_jasonjones

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

19 mins ago via Alex__Schiffer

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , ,

Storyline: Iman Shumpert Free Agency
January 30, 2021 | 6:51 pm EST Update
Home