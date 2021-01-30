All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: De'Andre Hunter suffers knee injury shares share tweet pin sms send email 5 hours ago – via Twitter sarah_k_spence Sarah K. Spencer: De’Andre Hunter got an MRI this morning, which showed “articular wear and tear in his right knee,” Hawks say. He underwent a non-surgical procedure to address his discomfort will miss Monday’s game vs. the Lakers, at least. Injuries, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Injuries, De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email