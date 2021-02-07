De'Andre Hunter, who has emerged as the Atlanta Hawks' second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury. The Hawks said Saturday that Hunter will not play in Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure Saturday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter (dislocated right index finger) on whether he'll be able to play in Wednesday's game vs. the Nets: "I don't know as of right now. I have a lot of adrenaline and it doesn't really hurt me right now, but I'll definitely know by tomorrow."
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: De’Andre Hunter (dental injury) is probable. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is doubtful. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Trae Young (right ankle sprain) is out.
February 7, 2021 | 7:06 pm EST Update
NBA execs on Derrick Rose trade: He can teach Immanuel Quickley some things
The New York Knicks have acquired Derrick Rose, reuniting him with coach Tom Thibodeau for the third time, in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr. and a 2021 second-round pick (via Charlotte), according to multiple reports. HoopsHype spoke with four NBA scouts about their reaction to the trade and what it means for New York’s playoff chances and the development of rookie guard Immanuel Quickley.
“I like it,” a scout for an Eastern Conference team told HoopsHype. “Rose is one of coach Thibs’ favorites. They have been good matches for winning. It won’t affect Quickley much because he can play both guard spots. They won’t stunt his development, and the Knicks won’t fall out of the top ten.”
Thibodeau and Rose made it to the Eastern Conference Finals together in Chicago, and during the 2017-18 season, the duo helped Minnesota reach the playoffs for the first time since 2004. “I think Quickley fits well with Rose,” another scout for an Eastern Conference team told HoopsHype. “He’s a good off-the-ball shooter, and it takes a little of the pressure off as teams build their scouting report on him.”
“It’s a double-edged sword,” a longtime NBA scout told HoopsHype. “It’s going to affect Quickley’s minutes some, but he’s a rookie that can’t get too many and has still shown production. Rose can teach him some things which those other guards couldn’t. I think it’s a good thing. Smith wasn’t going to help.”
“I don’t understand why can’t they be patient, develop, and build?” one veteran scout for a Western Conference team told HoopsHype. “I’m not in love with the move. He is a Thibs guy, so that helps in the locker room. I’m just worried he would take minutes away from developing the guys who will be there when they are ready to compete. He is an upgrade, and they want to make the playoffs.”
February 7, 2021 | 6:48 pm EST Update
Karl-Anthony Towns upgraded to doubtful
Dane Moore: After missing the past 12 games in Health and Safety protocols, Karl-Anthony Towns has been upgraded to “doubtful” for tomorrow night’s game in Dallas. Moving in the right direction… I guess?