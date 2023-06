Phoenix has received a “flurry” of trade calls regarding Chris Paul after the rest of the NBA discovered that the Suns wouldn’t be waiving the future Hall of Famer, at least not yet, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on NBA Countdown (YouTube link). “There are teams that would like to see if they could stack up enough contracts to take on (Paul’s cap hit) for this season and keep him, perhaps even flip him at the trade deadline. “There are other teams who would trade for him and treat it like salary-cap savings,” Wojnarowski said. “They would not guarantee his contract before that June 28 deadline, and then he would become a free agent.”