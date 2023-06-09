The team is believed to be looking for a home for John Collins, but some whispers abound that Dejounte Murray could be had in the right deal. Murray is due $18.2 million this season but may not be open to an extension limited to a $25.4 million starting salary. Unless Atlanta can shed significant salary elsewhere, they may not be able to afford Murray at his current price, let alone on a new deal in his likely asking range above $30 million.
June 9, 2023 | 11:30 pm EDT Update
June 9, 2023 | 11:25 pm EDT Update
StatMuse: First player in NBA history with 10+ AST in their first 4 Finals games. pic.twitter.com/ZioNKPeAFU
Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic, with his family seated a few rows up from the Nuggets’ bench. pic.twitter.com/jmjv8ftCYC
June 9, 2023 | 10:51 pm EDT Update
Nuggets one win away from first NBA title
Katy Winge: The Denver Nuggets are coming home for Game 5 up 3-1 in the NBA Finals. The Denver Nuggets could win an NBA Championship on Monday night in Denver, Colorado.
Phoenix has received a “flurry” of trade calls regarding Chris Paul after the rest of the NBA discovered that the Suns wouldn’t be waiving the future Hall of Famer, at least not yet, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on NBA Countdown (YouTube link). “There are teams that would like to see if they could stack up enough contracts to take on (Paul’s cap hit) for this season and keep him, perhaps even flip him at the trade deadline. “There are other teams who would trade for him and treat it like salary-cap savings,” Wojnarowski said. “They would not guarantee his contract before that June 28 deadline, and then he would become a free agent.”