NBA rumors: Dejounte Murray heading to Atlanta?

Zach Klein: In talking with multiple sources around the NBA, many believe Hawks on verge of trading for San Antonio’s All-Star guard Dejounte Murray – However, it’s looking like John Collins is not part of deal. Would be Gallo & multiple 1st round picks. Spurs prepping for future & ’23 draft

The way people watch sporting events is shifting. More people consume games via streaming or social media, and the NBA has never been more popular than it is today, especially with advertisers. For example, according to iSpot.tv data, the NBA playoffs brought in $842 million in sales revenue for Disney and Turner Sports. That’s 19% more than the $705 million networks brought in last year and a 54% increase compared to $546 million in 2019. So my point is…numbers can be deceiving.
