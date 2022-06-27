Zach Klein: In talking with multiple sources around the NBA, many believe Hawks on verge of trading for San Antonio’s All-Star guard Dejounte Murray – However, it’s looking like John Collins is not part of deal. Would be Gallo & multiple 1st round picks. Spurs prepping for future & ’23 draft
Heat more interested in Kevin Durant than Kyrie Irving
The Heat has far more interest in acquiring Durant than Irving, according to a source close to the situation. Acquiring Irving comes with a risk because his availability has become a major issue.
Any potential interest the Heat has in acquiring Irving, 30, will depend on what his price is on the trade market or in free agency. The belief is the Heat is not currently willing to give up its top assets to acquire Irving — a list that obviously includes Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, and also Tyler Herro.
There are rumors floating about that Victor Oladipo is looking for a short-term contract to build his value and the Kings have been mentioned as a potential landing spot. He’s played with Sabonis in both OKC and Indiana, so there is some familiarity, but the injury risk is substantial.
Josh Robbins: Wizards assistant coach Zach Guthrie will serve as the Wizards’ head coach during upcoming NBA Summer League games.
The way people watch sporting events is shifting. More people consume games via streaming or social media, and the NBA has never been more popular than it is today, especially with advertisers. For example, according to iSpot.tv data, the NBA playoffs brought in $842 million in sales revenue for Disney and Turner Sports. That’s 19% more than the $705 million networks brought in last year and a 54% increase compared to $546 million in 2019. So my point is…numbers can be deceiving.