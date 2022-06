The way people watch sporting events is shifting. More people consume games via streaming or social media, and the NBA has never been more popular than it is today, especially with advertisers. For example, according to iSpot.tv data, the NBA playoffs brought in $842 million in sales revenue for Disney and Turner Sports. That’s 19% more than the $705 million networks brought in last year and a 54% increase compared to $546 million in 2019. So my point is…numbers can be deceiving.