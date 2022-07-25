How was it for you to become an All-Star in San Antonio last season and transition to the move to Atlanta this offseason? Dejounte Murray: It really was a credit to my hard work and being a great person. Most importantly, it was my work ethic to work through everything and not let anything stop me, whether it was on or off the court, and stay focused. I loved my time in San Antonio, and I think that will always be remembered. I made my first All-Star Game in San Antonio. Now, I’m looking forward to being in Atlanta and being a part of a whole new culture and new city. I can’t wait to get out there and play with my teammates.
