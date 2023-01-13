NBA rumors: Dejounte Murray on state of the Hawks: There's a lot going on that's non-basketball

9 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic
But now, amid all these on-court struggles, Murray now finds himself navigating an environment that is wholly different from the only other NBA spot he’s ever known. He spent the first six seasons with a San Antonio Spurs organization that is known for its lack of drama. As he admitted, the transition from there to here has been challenging. “I mean, there’s a lot going on (that’s) non-basketball,” Murray told The Athletic. “And then with basketball, you’ve got guys in trade rumors. It’s obviously more than…”

Fans in Dallas, however, aren’t so thrilled with the talent and production surrounding Doncic. The newest mural in Deep Ellum, against St. Pete’s Dancing Marlin, depicts Doncic frowning in his Mavericks jersey and holding a banner above his head that reads “PLEASE SEND HELP”. The artists — Dallas-based duo House of Pannek — also included some of Doncic’s statistics from his recent dazzling games in the background.
54 mins ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

Over Doncic’s right arm: His 60-point, 10-assists, 21-rebound triple-double against the Knicks in a game Doncic powered the Mavericks historic victory by forcing overtime with a thrilling putback shot after intentionally missing a free throw. Over his left: The 43-point, seven-assist, 11-rebound stat line he posted in Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers.

54 mins ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

