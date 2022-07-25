How do you see you and Trae Young complimenting each other in the backcourt? Dejounte Murray: We’re both hoopers. We’ve been texting each day, whether it’s about life, basketball, or taking care of our family and building that chemistry. He’s a hooper, and he’s really smart. He’s willing to do what it takes to win. He’s another All-Star and a guy who works hard. He wanted me as bad as I wanted to go over there to help. They already have a culture over there that they built. There’s a brotherhood. For me, it won’t be too hard to fit in. I work hard, and I can adapt to any environment I’m put in with my style of play and willingness to learn and work. It’s going to be a smooth transition. I think we’ll figure it out. We’re both smart, and we love the game. When you add those things together, you figure out ways to win. The main goal is to win, and that’s what we both want.
