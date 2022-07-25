NBA rumors: Dejounte Murray on Trae Young: 'We're both hoopers, we've been texting each day'

How do you see you and Trae Young complimenting each other in the backcourt? Dejounte Murray: We’re both hoopers. We’ve been texting each day, whether it’s about life, basketball, or taking care of our family and building that chemistry. He’s a hooper, and he’s really smart. He’s willing to do what it takes to win. He’s another All-Star and a guy who works hard. He wanted me as bad as I wanted to go over there to help. They already have a culture over there that they built. There’s a brotherhood. For me, it won’t be too hard to fit in. I work hard, and I can adapt to any environment I’m put in with my style of play and willingness to learn and work. It’s going to be a smooth transition. I think we’ll figure it out. We’re both smart, and we love the game. When you add those things together, you figure out ways to win. The main goal is to win, and that’s what we both want.

“It was difficult for me, because I felt like it was getting to a point where all the s–t I accomplished, how I’ve carried myself over my career, they were just trying to attach some goofy s–t to my name,” said Williams, who is a free agent after finishing last season with the Hawks. The Clippers traded Williams to Atlanta for Rajon Rondo in March 2021. So, I was fighting a narrative. I was fighting a narrative, because they were trying to make me out to be a goofy. Like I was out here trippin,’ And I was like, ‘C’mon, that has never been my M.O. Let’s not start that.’ I’m getting to the end of my career. I’m in year 15, and y’all talkin’ like I’ve been trippin’ this whole time.”
I have been told for months that Larry Bird no longer has an active role within the franchise, and in my recent conversation with Kevin Pritchard, the president of basketball operations, he confirmed that was the case. “Yeah, he’s not active,” Pritchard told Fieldhouse Files. “But look, Larry is a good friend of mine and he’s a good friend of Rick’s (Carlisle). At any time we need help, we know where to look. He’s always available.”
