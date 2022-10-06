Lauren L. Williams: Final: Hawks 123-Bucks 113 Dejounte Murray: 25 pts, 8 rebs, 9 asts., 2 blocks Young: 22 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts Hunter: 17 pts, 7 rebs Collins/A. Holiday 16 pts. each
October 7, 2022 | 1:02 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: Friday was a scheduled Warriors off day before the Draymond Green punch footage leaked. Saturday is Golden State’s next scheduled media availability to discuss the incident. The NBA typically leaves teams to discipline their players in such situations. This case? Not yet known.
ClutchPoints: “There’s no reason to sucker punch the young fella. I told Draymond last night that he has to fix the situation with [Jordan] Poole… You never hit your teammates in practice, man.” Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green’s altercation with Jordan Poole.
Reggie Miller: How in DA HELL was that @Draymond Green Jordan Poole video leaked?? That’s an in-house video, man there better be some heads rolling.. Y’all are the World Champs and have an inside snitch?!?!? #SoNotCool
Brown took an interest in Kabengele after the 25-year-old big, who is fighting for a rotation spot, started coming to him early on for advice in training camp. Though Kabengele is just a two-way player hoping for some second-unit minutes, he wanted to learn how to do his job as if he was the starting center. “I asked him a lot about pick-and-roll angles, how I should roll and what I should look for,” Kabengele said. “It is a little selfish, but I want to roll so I can be a threat as well. I know that (Jayson Tatum) and Jaylen, they’re that “guy” and you got to respect what they do. So I’ll ask Jaylen how can I be a threat when I’m setting screens. … He told me tips and tricks on how to angle it, how I should roll, things to look for before I set a pick.”
But Kabengele feels he’s finally found the right path. “I’m not the same person I was in my rookie year, or even last year when I was in the G League,” he said. “A lot of times, I would come into games and practices and think, ‘All right, I have a skill set.’ It was a little bit of arrogance I had. It wasn’t laziness, but I had a good sense of what I needed, then every time I fail and go through these things, I’m like, ‘Why are things not working?’ Then I did some self-reflection.”
ClutchPoints: “I’m not going to say a Big 4. That’s not a Big 4.” Mark Jackson on Patrick Beverley not being a part of the Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook
October 7, 2022 | 12:36 pm EDT Update
Malcolm Delaney: Y’all grown as professional athletes on here acting like y’all never seen teammates fight, and then go back next game laughing like ain’t nothing happen. Stop letting social media turn y’all to the “new media” lol