NBA rumors: Dejounte Murray, Trae Young combine for 47 points in preseason debut

24 hours ago via WilliamsLaurenL
Lauren L. Williams: Final: Hawks 123-Bucks 113 Dejounte Murray: 25 pts, 8 rebs, 9 asts., 2 blocks Young: 22 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts Hunter: 17 pts, 7 rebs Collins/A. Holiday 16 pts. each

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 7, 2022 | 1:02 pm EDT Update

2 hours ago via ClutchPointsApp

Uncategorized

, , ,

Brown took an interest in Kabengele after the 25-year-old big, who is fighting for a rotation spot, started coming to him early on for advice in training camp. Though Kabengele is just a two-way player hoping for some second-unit minutes, he wanted to learn how to do his job as if he was the starting center. “I asked him a lot about pick-and-roll angles, how I should roll and what I should look for,” Kabengele said. “It is a little selfish, but I want to roll so I can be a threat as well. I know that (Jayson Tatum) and Jaylen, they’re that “guy” and you got to respect what they do. So I’ll ask Jaylen how can I be a threat when I’m setting screens. … He told me tips and tricks on how to angle it, how I should roll, things to look for before I set a pick.”
2 hours ago via Jared Weiss @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, , ,

But Kabengele feels he’s finally found the right path. “I’m not the same person I was in my rookie year, or even last year when I was in the G League,” he said. “A lot of times, I would come into games and practices and think, ‘All right, I have a skill set.’ It was a little bit of arrogance I had. It wasn’t laziness, but I had a good sense of what I needed, then every time I fail and go through these things, I’m like, ‘Why are things not working?’ Then I did some self-reflection.”
2 hours ago via Jared Weiss @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

ClutchPoints: “I’m not going to say a Big 4. That’s not a Big 4.” Mark Jackson on Patrick Beverley not being a part of the Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook

2 hours ago via ClutchPointsApp

, Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

October 7, 2022 | 12:36 pm EDT Update
Home