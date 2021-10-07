All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Delon Wright leaves game with ankle injury shares share tweet pin sms send email 7 hours ago – via Twitter KLChouinard Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say Delon Wright (left ankle tweak) will not return to the game tonight. Injuries, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Injuries, Delon Wright, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email