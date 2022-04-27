NBA rumors: Delon Wright would like to return to Hawks in free agency

45 mins ago via ChrisKirschner

More on Delon Wright Free Agency

1 year ago via Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News
One Maverick who perhaps believes he’s on his way out, or maybe he’s unhappy about the draft night developments, is guard Delon Wright. As first noted Thursday evening by the All Things Mavs fan page on Twitter, someone wiped all traces of “Dallas” and “Mavericks” from Wright’s personal Instagram page.
3 years ago via mavs.com
3 years ago via AlbertNahmad
3 years ago via BobbyMarks42
3 years ago via BobbyMarks42
3 years ago via wojespn
Delon Wright to Dallas
3 years ago via wojespn
3 years ago via wojespn
3 years ago via townbrad
Delon Wright signing Mavs offer sheet?
Brad Townsend: A league source said a Wright-signed Mavs offer sheet could be submitted to the NBA office as soon as tonight, which would begin the 48-hour window that Memphis would have in which to match the offer and keep Wright.
3 years ago via townbrad
Brad Townsend: Mark Cuban told us tonight that Mavs’ free agency is essentially done, barring an opportunistic” situation. But I’m told that one such situation, an offer sheet to restricted free agent Delon Wright, remains in play.
3 years ago via BobbyMarks42
3 years ago via Twitter
Mavs preparing offer sheet for Delon Wright?
3 years ago via Twitter
3 years ago via espn_macmahon
3 years ago via DWolfsonKSTP
3 years ago via IanBegley
3 years ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Memphis extended the qualifying offer tender to guard Delon Wright, who will now be a restricted free agent, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Wright had a strong finish for the Grizzlies last season.
4 years ago via WolstatSun
Ryan Wolstat: Raptors GM Bobby Webster on no Delon Wright extension right now: mutual thing. Still big fans. Expect him to make another jump this season and will go from there.
4 years ago via JLew1050
Josh Lewenberg: Bobby Webster said the decision not to extend Delon Wright before yesterday's deadline was mutual. "I think this is a great chance for Delon to make another jump this year."
4 years ago via michaelgrange
4 years ago via The Athletic
Which is to say do not look for Wright to start his own clothing line as he heads toward free agency. The Raptors and Wright are free to negotiate a contract extension before Oct. 15, but it is more likely he will be in the same situation as VanVleet was last year, playing this season on his rookie contract as he hurtles toward a likely qualifying offer ($3.65-million, in Wright’s case) and restricted free agency.
4 years ago via The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 21 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
April 27, 2022 | 10:38 am EDT Update
Home