One Maverick who perhaps believes he’s on his way out, or maybe he’s unhappy about the draft night developments, is guard Delon Wright. As first noted Thursday evening by the All Things Mavs fan page on Twitter, someone wiped all traces of “Dallas” and “Mavericks” from Wright’s personal Instagram page.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Memphis and Dallas are agreed on a sign-and-trade for G Delon Wright. Dallas will send Memphis two second-round picks.
Brad Townsend: A league source said a Wright-signed Mavs offer sheet could be submitted to the NBA office as soon as tonight, which would begin the 48-hour window that Memphis would have in which to match the offer and keep Wright.
Brad Townsend: Mark Cuban told us tonight that Mavs’ free agency is essentially done, barring an opportunistic” situation. But I’m told that one such situation, an offer sheet to restricted free agent Delon Wright, remains in play.
Brad Townsend: League source says Mavs have increased their interest in Memphis restricted free agent point guard Delon Wright, plan to give offer sheet, if they haven’t already. Would not affect Green pursuit.
Brad Townsend: One more time, for clarity: When Mavs present Delon Wright offer sheet on July 6, if he signs it (there could be other bidders), Memphis would have 48 hours to decide whether to match the offer and keep Wright. Low-risk/high-reward potential for Dallas.
Shams Charania: Memphis extended the qualifying offer tender to guard Delon Wright, who will now be a restricted free agent, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Wright had a strong finish for the Grizzlies last season.
Ryan Wolstat: Raptors GM Bobby Webster on no Delon Wright extension right now: mutual thing. Still big fans. Expect him to make another jump this season and will go from there.
Josh Lewenberg: Bobby Webster said the decision not to extend Delon Wright before yesterday's deadline was mutual. "I think this is a great chance for Delon to make another jump this year."
Michael Grange: Raps GM Bobby Webster on not extending 4th yr G Delon Wright: “We love Delon. It was mutual [not to extend]. ... he had some [bad] luck with his shoulder in his second year so I think this is a great chance for him to make another jump and for us to see it. "
Which is to say do not look for Wright to start his own clothing line as he heads toward free agency. The Raptors and Wright are free to negotiate a contract extension before Oct. 15, but it is more likely he will be in the same situation as VanVleet was last year, playing this season on his rookie contract as he hurtles toward a likely qualifying offer ($3.65-million, in Wright’s case) and restricted free agency.
“Of course I think about it,” Wright said. “I’m not going to put too much thought into it. I’m just going to try to play the season as if I wasn’t a free agent, which is trying to still prove myself. I feel like that stuff will take care of itself at the end of the year.”