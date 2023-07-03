NBA rumors: DeMarre Carroll joins Lakers coaching staff

3 hours ago via mcten
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers are hiring DeMarre Carroll as an asst coach on Darvin Ham’s staff, sources told ESPN. Carroll worked for Mike Budenholzer in MIL last season. Ham, Carroll and Bud were all in Atlanta together when ATL went 60-22 w/ Carroll as the starting SF and was No. 1 in the East

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 3, 2023 | 7:34 pm EDT Update

Veteran coach John Lucas joins Rockets' front office

2 hours ago via Houston Chronicle

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

July 3, 2023 | 7:12 pm EDT Update
Home