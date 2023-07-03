Dave McMenamin: The Lakers are hiring DeMarre Carroll as an asst coach on Darvin Ham’s staff, sources told ESPN. Carroll worked for Mike Budenholzer in MIL last season. Ham, Carroll and Bud were all in Atlanta together when ATL went 60-22 w/ Carroll as the starting SF and was No. 1 in the East
July 3, 2023 | 7:34 pm EDT Update
Hawks sign Mouhamed Gueye to four-year deal
Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks and 39th pick Mouhamed Gueye agreed to a 4-year, $7.64 million deal, agent Aman Dhesi of PNW Sports Group told @hoopshype. The former Washington State star led the Pac-12 in double-doubles. He only started basketball 3.5 years ago and grew up as a soccer player.
Anthony Chiang: Heat opens summer league with a 107-90 blowout win over the Lakers in Sacramento. Nikola Jovic finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 22 points. Impressive stuff from Jovic and Jaquez.
Dan Woike: Lakers say Scotty Pippen Jr. isn’t playing today because of a sprained ankle. He’s on the bench but not in uniform.
Veteran coach John Lucas joins Rockets' front office
John Lucas, long a Rockets assistant coach and a Houston basketball icon, will not be a part of new Houston coach Ime Udoka’s staff. He also will not be going anywhere. Lucas has opted to join the front office, working as an assistant to general manager Rafael Stone, a person with knowledge of his plans said.
July 3, 2023 | 7:12 pm EDT Update
Malik Beasley to Milwaukee on one-year deal
Michael Scotto: Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a deal with Malik Beasley, league sources told @hoopshype . Bucks have a need for depth at shooting guard. Beasley led the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season. The deal was negotiated by agent Brian Jungreis of @parlay_se .