NBA rumors: Deni Avdija works out with Spurs

Chris Grenham: Deni Avdija had an in-person workout with the Spurs last week in Atlanta, according to sources. Celtics do not have any plans for an in-person workout with Avdija at this point, for those wondering.

Riller’s crafty ability to score — particularly around the rim — has helped him become a projected early-second round pick. Some league observers have even placed the 23-year-old at the end of the first round. He has already interviewed with teams such as the Heat (No. 20), Sixers (No. 21), Nuggets (No. 22), and Lakers (No. 28) and Raptors (No. 29).
But elite players are outliers; they’ll be great next season, too, no matter when it starts, whether games are again played without fans or if teams spend part of all of the year in another bubble. Most of the rest of the league is still deciphering what it saw from its players in Orlando. “Especially, to me, it was obviously for everybody, a very unique challenge,” said Magic coach Steve Clifford, whose team lived on the Disney campus during the restart and playoffs, by his estimation, 55 or 56 days. “I was really happy with our guys,” he said. “Going down there, let’s face it, you just don’t know. Are guys going to get homesick? Are they going to struggle mentally because of the restrictions? We practiced a lot better than I’d hoped for, to be honest with you. Until we took the injuries.
“We played Brooklyn the first game, and I was watching the film and I was saying, ‘We can really make some progress in these next couple of weeks.’ Then Jonathan (Isaac) went down and Michael Carter-Williams went down and Aaron Gordon went down. … It’s just part of this league. But I was really pleased with the way we practiced. “The injuries obviously impacted us, but I thought we hung in there. We played much better as time went on. In the playoff series, with the guys we had available, I was proud of how we played. And there’s things to build on. It was great for Markelle (Fultz) to play against Eric Bledsoe.”
“It’s impossible for everybody to test the way we tested,” said the head athletic trainer of a team in the bubble. “Getting tested every day, it’s great. It makes you feel safe. I don’t think there was probably a safer place on the planet. There were hand sanitation stations every six feet. They were handing out Clorox wipes and individual hand sanitizer baskets every few steps. You found them everywhere. So they made it easy by what we would say in regular society, now, is best practice: using hand sanitizer, wash your hands, wear a mask, do all those things that aren’t being done. So, for us, being in the bubble, to carry out of that, it’s easier for us to do that and realize the importance of it — even for people that might not have agreed on how important it was. I think it’s kind of built into your brain.”
