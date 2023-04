To get a better sense of potential Rockets free-agency targets, The Athletic reached out to high-ranking scouts around the league for their insight and opinions on players and fits in Houston. Part two of what these scouts have to say about potential Rockets free-agent targets will run later in the week. From the scouts: “Cam Johnson is that kind of guy that is a great fit with any team. So in particular to his fit with the Rockets, I think he’s a really good fit just because of their lack of shooting on the wings. You got Tari (Eason), K.J. (Martin), certain guys that can shoot, but that’s not really what they do. That’s what Cam does and he can play without the ball. The Rockets have Jalen (Green) and Kevin Porter Jr. who want and need the ball in their hands.”