But Derrick Jones Jr. certainly sounded convincing when he answered “for sure” after being asked if he plans to pick up his $3.3 million player option to return to the Chicago Bulls in 2023-24. “Like I told Coach (Billy Donovan) and everybody else, I’m locked in for two years. I didn’t sign for two years for no reason. So I’m here for two years,” Jones Jr. said in an interview with NBC Sports Chicago. “I just gotta sit down with my agent and talk to him, figure things out. But I don’t see why not. I got no other plans, yet.” Jones Jr. appeared in 64 games off the bench, averaging 14 minutes. It’s his least amount of playing time since 2017-18, his second season in the league split between Phoenix and Miami.
To get a better sense of potential Rockets free-agency targets, The Athletic reached out to high-ranking scouts around the league for their insight and opinions on players and fits in Houston. Part two of what these scouts have to say about potential Rockets free-agent targets will run later in the week. From the scouts: “Cam Johnson is that kind of guy that is a great fit with any team. So in particular to his fit with the Rockets, I think he’s a really good fit just because of their lack of shooting on the wings. You got Tari (Eason), K.J. (Martin), certain guys that can shoot, but that’s not really what they do. That’s what Cam does and he can play without the ball. The Rockets have Jalen (Green) and Kevin Porter Jr. who want and need the ball in their hands.”
From the scouts: “I think Fred Van Vleet is a really good fit, too. The Rockets need a point guard. Ideally, for them with where they are, you want a point guard that’s more of a facilitator, more of a run-your-team kind of point guard. Just to help the young guys grow and get the shots they need. I think Fred is a really high-level target for a team that needs some scoring punch. The way the Rockets are assembled, a lot of their scoring is coming from the wings or other ball handlers. He’s not an ideal fit for them, but he’s a really damn good player. Super smart and he’ll figure it out.”
Players poll: Trae Young is most overrated player
Apparently it took four titles for players (not named Dillon Brooks) to finally stop questioning Draymond Green’s greatness. He shared this unwelcome distinction with Russell Westbrook in 2019 by earning 17.0 percent of the vote, but slid down to 3.7 percent in this edition. (Westbrook received no votes.) As for Young, it should surprise no one that even his fellow players are somewhat skeptical of him these days. He’s the Atlanta Hawks franchise centerpiece player during this time of great tumult and organizational transition, which means the spotlight will fall mostly on him. Just as it did in a much more flattering way years ago when the Hawks made their unexpected run to the East Finals.
Players poll: Damian Lillard also among most overrated
And how’s this for an oddity worth highlighting? Six players — Deandre Ayton, Tobias Harris, Jaren Jackson Jr., Damian Lillard, Austin Reaves and Nikola Vučević — received votes for both “most overrated” and “most underrated” (a category you can find next). The Lillard inclusion in this section was quite unexpected. “(The Blazers) haven’t really won that much,” the player who voted for Lillard said. “I know he’s a great player individually, but … that’s what happens when you shoot that much. And then just over his career, he (hasn’t) won that much. It’s not his fault, in particular, but I just think he’s a little overhyped.”
Players poll: Joel Embiid is MVP
A few samplings from the Embiid supporters who were polled: “There’s not many people in the league you may fear, but I think he’s one of those few people that you have appropriate fear for every time you go out,” one player said. “Dominance,” another player said of Embiid. “He’s the hardest player to stop in the league, and his team is winning.” “I think he’s a clear-cut (No. 1), to be honest — and he plays defense,” said another player of Embiid. “When you’ve got a guy that plays both ends, like Joel Embiid, I think he’s just got to win.”
As several other players shared, their view on this MVP winner was partly formed by Embiid finishing second to Jokić in the 2021-22 campaign. Past seasons aren’t supposed to be part of the MVP calculus, of course, but it’s an undeniable part of the conversation. “To be honest, I just don’t want to see somebody win three times in a row,” another player who selected Embiid said. “He deserved it last year,” another said. “He should get it this year.”
Players poll: Jrue Holiday is best defender and most underrated player
He doubled-down this season; with running mate Khris Middleton missing more than half the season because of injuries, Holiday’s defense helped Milwaukee compile the league’s best overall record. Holiday is finally getting the flowers he always deserved. “He’s literally a guy you avoid,” an opposing player said. “Every offense looks to get the ball away from where he is, both guarding the ball and away from the ball. His hands are unbelievable. It’s always been Jrue Holiday for me.”