USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Derrick Rose says Knicks were too relaxed against Trae Young in Game 1

8 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
Despite the manic environment created by the Garden’s fans, Rose said the Knicks were “too relaxed” on Young. “Well, I can say we played too relaxed,” Rose said following Wednesday’s morning shootaround. “Tonight we’re just going to play our normal way of playing. Aggressive and playing smart. He’s a smart player. He knows how to use angles. We just got to make sure we stay into the ball and make things harder for him. Last game we didn’t do that.”

Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 26, 2021 | 8:23 pm EDT Update
May 26, 2021 | 6:50 pm EDT Update
Home