Details on potential four-way swap revealed

Miami has told teams that Tyler Herro is off limits, at least for now. The Heat hit big with the Herro/Duncan Robinson/Kendrick Nunn pickups, and Miami isn’t interested in any contracts that stretch beyond 2021 … when Giannis Antetokounmpo could be a free agent, and Pat Riley will have another chance to lure a transformational star to South Beach. Danillo Gallinari fits that mold, and Gallo’s three-point shooting would be a welcome addition to Miami’s frontcourt.
There is strong interest in Boston in Davis Bertans, who would fill a couple of needs. Bertans could join the frontcourt rotation and juice what has been a brutally bad shooting bench. The Celtics second unit is 28 in three-point shooting, per NBA.com, sandwiched between Minnesota and Cleveland. For a team that makes a living beyond the three-point line … that’s bad. Washington has effectively hung up on teams looking to extract Bertans, but Boston could make things interesting if they throw a pick or two into the pot. Because really … what are they holding on to them for?
Lowe then responded with a string of insights that should be affirming for Bulls fans anxious to see LaVine flourish in Chicago: “I know teams have called the Bulls about Zach LaVine — recently. Good teams. The Bulls typically throw the phone out the window when people call about Zach LaVine, just don’t even bother. I assume that is still their stance, in part because Wendell Carter Jr. is injured, Markkanen’s injured, Porter’s injured. You traded Jimmy Butler in a defining pivot of your franchise, what, three years ago now? If you trade Zach LaVine for picks, that’s a hard sell for your fans, especially after you’ve now promoted Zach LaVine’s All-Star candidacy.”