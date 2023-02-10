Saddiq Bey’s role also shifted between the first and second units after starting all 82 games last season, largely because of Bogdanovic’s presence. But league sources told the Free Press that Bogdanovic, who signed a two-year extension Oct. 30, didn’t make Bey more expendable. The front office simply decided Wiseman was a better investment moving forward.
February 9, 2023 | 8:34 pm EST Update
John Wall will be waived by Rockets
Chris Haynes: John Wall has been notified by the Houston Rockets that he will be waived, positioning him to be among the top mid-season free agents, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham on trades: “Gives us a chance to shuffle some pieces around … all of those guys bring unique skillsets; shooting, energy, defense, rebounding. My staff and I will sit down and go through the newly-formed roster. We added some pieces that are young and on the uptick.”
Dave McMenamin: Darvin Ham says LeBron James had medical imaging taken on his left foot and said “thankfully” it only showed “normal wear and tear”
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Darvin Ham reflects on Russell Westbrook’s ups and downs with the team pic.twitter.com/8xrSrZM9Y2
Dane Moore: Tim Connelly says Mike Conley’s ability to lead a group of relatively young guys was a big factor, and also said there was an appeal to Conley’s contract.