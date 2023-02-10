NBA rumors: Detroit thought James Wiseman was better investment than Saddiq Bey

2 hours ago via Detroit Free Press
Saddiq Bey’s role also shifted between the first and second units after starting all 82 games last season, largely because of Bogdanovic’s presence. But league sources told the Free Press that Bogdanovic, who signed a two-year extension Oct. 30, didn’t make Bey more expendable. The front office simply decided Wiseman was a better investment moving forward.

February 9, 2023 | 8:34 pm EST Update
