Deyonta Davis to Rockets
Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets have claimed third-year center Deyonta Davis off free agency waivers, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Bobby Marks: Keep in mind that Anthony Davis has a 15% trade kicker worth $4M after July 1. Not altering the bonus would have big financial implications on what Boston would have to send out and toward what type of flexibility Los Angeles could have.
Rick Bonnell: Hornets have looked into moving up in the draft from their current No. 12 spot in the first round. It will be tough assembling the trade capital to make that happen in the next week, but GM Mitch Kupchak is active.
Sam Amick: Two sources tell @TheAthletic that the Warriors did know about Kevin Durant’s surgery before his Instagram announcement. Kevin wanted to share the news himself, and the Warriors followed suit.
Sam Vecenie: According to a source, Georgia forward Nic Claxton has canceled and shut down all workouts for non-lottery teams. Feels good about where he’ll be picked based off of feedback during the pre-draft process.
Fred Katz: Wizards announce they’re hosting a draft party at the practice facility & this phrase from the release is the actual news: “Tommy Sheppard and Head Coach Scott Brooks will share updates from the draft room.” First public acknowledgment Sheppard will run things on draft night
June 12, 2019 | 4:58 pm EDT Update
The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are engaged in separate trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans in pursuit of All-NBA forward Anthony Davis, league sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The Lakers and Celtics are negotiating competing trade packages to acquire Davis, whom New Orleans EVP of Basketball Operations David Griffin seems intent on trading prior to the NBA draft on June 20, league sources said.