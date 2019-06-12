USA Today Sports

Deyonta Davis to Rockets

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 12, 2019 | 4:58 pm EDT Update
The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are engaged in separate trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans in pursuit of All-NBA forward Anthony Davis, league sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The Lakers and Celtics are negotiating competing trade packages to acquire Davis, whom New Orleans EVP of Basketball Operations David Griffin seems intent on trading prior to the NBA draft on June 20, league sources said.
1 hour ago via ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: Anthony Davis to Celtics?
Home