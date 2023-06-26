All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Donovan Williams waived by Hawks shares share tweet pin sms send email 44 mins ago – via Twitter ATLHawks Atlanta Hawks: We have requested waivers on two-way guard Donovan Williams. Free Agency, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Free Agency, Donovan Williams, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email