Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
March 2, 2023 | 1:57 pm EST Update
Jared Butler to Oklahoma City
Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City is signing guard Jared Butler to a two-way deal, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN.
Dalton Johnson: The Warriors have officially signed Lester Quiñones to a 10-day contract Quiñones was named the G League Player of the Week yesterday after averaging 31.0 points and scored 42 points in Santa Cruz’s last game
Ryan Blackburn: Zeke Nnaji is getting shots up in shooting drills right now. First he’s done stuff in awhile I think.
March 2, 2023 | 1:24 pm EST Update
Venezuelan team interested in signing Dwight Howard
Several sources told us that Guaros de Lara is trying to sign ex-NBA player Dwight Howard.
Dalton Johnson: Lester Quiñones will join Warriors tomorrow. There’s a chance he plays with Santa Cruz on Saturday because the Sea Dubs have a 12:30 p.m. game at Chase Center, and then flies to LA to meet with the Warriors ahead of their game against the Lakers
Tony Jones: Ochai Agbaji went through full practice this morning and is expected to be available for the Jazz tomorrow night in Oklahoma City