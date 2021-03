As for the Milwaukee prospect, sources say Bogdanovic had a number of concerns about that situation even before word spread that there would be a league investigation into the matter. But as of now, it’s that unwelcome development that appears to have been the proverbial nail in the coffin on a deal: If you’re a 28-year-old small forward with a robust free agency market, and you think there’s even a remote chance that the NBA might void whatever sign-and-trade deal ultimately put you in a Bucks jersey, then there’s just no way you take that risk. Oh, by the way, the Bucks’ choice to waive Ilyasova on Wednesday meant they lost a player whose salary was crucial to the construction of the original deal (his $7 million would have been guaranteed on Friday otherwise).