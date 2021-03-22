Boston’s pursuit of Collins also involves another key Hawks rotation player, according to league sources: Bogdan Bogdanovic, whom the Celtics had some trade discussions about while he was in Sacramento. If the Hawks were to acquire Ball, maybe moving Bogdanovic would make some sense. Both Collins, 23, and Bogdanovic, 28, fit the timeline of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who are 23 and 24, yet are good enough to compete now.
As for the Milwaukee prospect, sources say Bogdanovic had a number of concerns about that situation even before word spread that there would be a league investigation into the matter. But as of now, it’s that unwelcome development that appears to have been the proverbial nail in the coffin on a deal: If you’re a 28-year-old small forward with a robust free agency market, and you think there’s even a remote chance that the NBA might void whatever sign-and-trade deal ultimately put you in a Bucks jersey, then there’s just no way you take that risk. Oh, by the way, the Bucks’ choice to waive Ilyasova on Wednesday meant they lost a player whose salary was crucial to the construction of the original deal (his $7 million would have been guaranteed on Friday otherwise).
Sources close to Bogdanovic have insisted all along that there was never an agreement on Bogdanovic’s part, but there was clearly a communication breakdown somewhere. Bogdanovic, who has been in his native Serbia while all of this NBA drama surrounding him unfolded stateside, was caught off-guard by the news when it broke at 7:08 a.m. Serbian time (1:08 a.m. Eastern). Now, with the Kings having given him a qualifying offer on Wednesday which means they can match any deal that comes his way, he has clearly decided to look elsewhere.
Marc Stein: The NBA has opened an investigation of the reported transaction involving Milwaukee and Sacramento that was to send Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Bucks via sign-and-trade after Friday's scheduled start of free agency, @NYTSports has learned
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings forward Bogdan Bogdanovic plans to enter restricted free agency on Friday at 6 PM ET, sources tell ESPN.
The completion of the Milwaukee Bucks’ trade for Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is in peril, sources told The Athletic’s Sam Amick on Wednesday. Bogdanovic never agreed to join the Bucks and that has become a major issue, sources told Amick. A high-ranking team official told Amick the deal has issues and the outcome is unclear.
Sam Amick, staff writer: On its face, one would think that Bogdanovic would jump at the chance to leave Sacramento and join Antetokounmpo's title-contending Bucks. But assuming isn't part of the trade-making process, and the problem now is that it's clear Bogdanovic never gave the go-ahead to be included in the framework of this deal that first leaked via ESPN on Monday. The Bucks could still convince Bogdanovic when free agency formally begins on Friday, but there was clearly a communication breakdown here. The timing is less than ideal for the Bucks, who are hoping that Giannis signs his five-year supermax deal soon.
The Kings have hit a snag in the sign-and-trade deal that was supposed to send Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James to the Milwaukee in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson.
A league source told The Sacramento Bee “there is no deal” when the trade was first reported Monday night and reiterated “there was never a deal” on Wednesday when news broke that the trade might be falling apart.
Sam Amick: More to come at @The Athletic, but an update here on the Bucks-Kings Bogdan Bogdanovic situation. pic.twitter.com/mN2GOaLoKJ
For the last two weeks, I was told by sources that there was mutual interest between the Bucks and Bogdanovic. The Bucks were in the market for a shooting guard, and Bogdanovic wanted out of Sacramento, where chaos reigns. Two people told me Milwaukee and Philadelphia were high on Bogdanovic’s wish list, not only because they were playoff caliber teams but places where he could reunite with a friend.
Sean Cunningham: Kings coaches & players were unable to discuss yesterday's trade, since it was not yet official at the time we spoke to them this afternoon. Obviously Dewayne Dedmon was absent. Luke Walton and De'Aaron Fox very much happy to see Bogdan Bogdanovic still with the roster.
First and foremost, NBC Sports California has learned through a league source that Bogdan Bogdanovic will remain a King through the deadline and enter the summer as a restricted free agent, where the team is likely to match any offer. The Kings saved a minimum of $6.8 million for next season in dealing Dedmon for Jabari Parker and Alex Len. Parker has a player option at $6.5 million and Len is an unrestricted free agent. If Parker opts out of his deal, the Kings’ savings hits $13.3 million for next year.
James Ham: According to a league source, Kings will not move Bogdan Bogdanovic before NBA Trade Deadline. Plan to extend/match offer sheet this summer. nbcsports.com/bayarea/kings/… pic.twitter.com/Pz25yXKPmj
This dynamic has unfolded in multiple places of late, among them Sacramento. Both [L.A.] teams have interest in the Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Sam Amick: The Kings are receiving serious interest for small forward Bogdan Bogdanovic, but a source with knowledge of their plans still insists that they’re comfortable keeping him and attempting to re-sign him in restricted free agency summer. As of early Wednesday afternoon, the prospect of a Lakers-Kings deal involving Kyle Kuzma was not being discussed.
The Lakers and Kings previously discussed a deal involving Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kyle Kuzma, but a league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings were unlikely to make that trade.
Bogdanovic said he would prefer to remain in Sacramento, but he knows the NBA is a business. “You never know,” Bogdanovic said. “If something happens, it happens. You’ve got to be ready, prepared for anything. It can happen to everybody. Teams are looking to create the best team and that’s something players cannot control.”
Sacramento has matching rights on Bogdanović, but there are questions about the Kings willingness to match a potentially outrageous offer. Given the weakness of the 2020 free agent class, that could be coming. The Lakers have checked in on a potential Kuzma-centered swap, per source, and teams will probe Sacramento over the next two days to see if a deal is there.
Following the team’s 113-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, a game in which Bogdanovic dropped in 23 points on 5-of-7 shooting, he was asked about potentially playing his last game in a Kings uniform. “Obviously, I would like to stay,” Bogdanovic told NBC Sports California. “I’m settled here. I have a house, my sister’s in college, so it’s easier.”
“But, you have to be ready for everything, especially after I saw in my first year, what was going on,” Bogdanovic said. “First year, when you come through it [the deadline], you always know that date is coming and it could be you. You just have to be ready and work on your game and be mentally prepared - for everything.” When asked if he thinks he’ll still be a King after Thursday’s deadline, Bogdanovic answered, “Yeah.”
The Bogdan Bogdanovic situation could go to the wire. The Lakers and Hornets are among teams who have expressed interest, sources say. The Sixers seem like a natural fit, but the two teams do not appear to have had any substantive talks. It's hard to see those talks progressing past the phrase "Matisse Thybulle" -- Philly isn't including him in any deal at this level, and the Zhaire Smith/Mike Scott/pick platter might not pique Sacto's interest. The Kings have matching rights on Bogdanovic this summer.
Sacramento doesn’t need to trade Bogdanovic, and it has declined some offers already. The Kings offered Nemanja Bjelica and a pick to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, and Los Angeles countered by asking for Bogdanovic, according to multiple league sources. Sacramento refused.
According to a league source with knowledge of the situation, barring a major change in the team's thinking, the Kings are likely to hold onto Bogdanovic and try to work out a long-term solution with him over the summer. Sacramento's front office knows Bogdanovic's market value could hit the $15-18 million per year range, but they also understand the type of player he is when healthy and how important he is to the Kings franchise.
Despite the poor showing this season, the Kings believe they have the talent to compete. Bogdanovic is a big part of that evaluation. If the Kings shift course and move on from him, they’ll likely have multiple offers to sift through and they will want a mint in return.
Jon Johnson: Per NBA source, Sixers are currently focusing on Bogdan Bogdanovic, & Robert Covington as potential deadline acquisitions. Source says Sixers have been firm on who/what is, and isn’t not available in return.
As for Bogdanovic, who is averaging a career-high 14.5 points (38.3 percent from 3) to go with 3.6 assists and three rebounds per game, a source with knowledge of his thinking says he simply “wants to win” and that he’s not ruling out the prospect of a long-term stay in Sacramento. As I tweeted the other day, the Kings have no interest in a deal centered on a Kuzma-for-Bogdanovic swap. That being said, it was revelatory that – per sources – the Lakers were the ones who came calling about Bogdanovic recently.
According to a league source, the Kings are unlikely to bite on a Bogdanovic-Kuzma swap and the team is comfortable walking into this summer with Bogdanovic as a restricted free agent. The Kings are 0-6 when Bogdanovic misses a game this season. He is the most versatile player on the roster, and according to a source, any deal made this trade season would need to make sense for the roster and team veratilty, now and in the future.
A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings are unlikely to trade Bogdanovic for Kuzma. The Kings value Bogdanovic’s versatility and they are comfortable with having the right to match any offers for him if he becomes a restricted free agent this summer. Bogdanovic has missed six games due to hamstring and ankle injuries this season. The Kings are 0-6 in those contests.
Sam Amick: Re: @Marc Stein’s intel about possible Kuzma-for-Bogdanovic swap, I’m told Kings are unlikely to be interested straight up. They value his versatility, are comfortable w/ his restricted free agency & are 0-6 w/out him.
Marc Stein: Sacramento is among the teams that has tried to engage the Lakers in Kyle Kuzma trade talks, league sources say. The Kings know they would have to include sharpshooter (and soon-to-be restricted free agent) Bogdan Bogdanovic, for starters, in a Kuzma deal.
Thus, opportunistic front-office types around the league have been eyeing Bogdanovic as a potential trade target. But, as one general manager told Heavy.com, the Kings are not yet entertaining offers for their sixth man. “That’s not something they’re looking at too seriously now as far as anyone can tell,” the GM said. “They’re probably going to have to, but that’s not something to rush into. There would be a good market for Bogdanovic if they figure they can’t go far right now, but (the Kings) are still looking at how to make all of this work this season.”
Among teams expected to be interested are the Knicks, who are seeking to leverage their short-term deals and cap space to add talent, having missed out on players in free agency. The Knicks have all their first-round picks available to trade and have Dallas’ picks in 2021 and 2023. But the Knicks might be reluctant to forfeit a first-rounder, even one of the Mavericks’ picks, for a player who is already 27.
There have been rumblings that Bogdanovic is not happy working as a sixth man behind Hield and Barnes, and he has played 25.0 minutes this season, lower than his first two seasons (27.9 minutes). But a league source indicated that Bogdanovic has not yet lodged any such complaint with the team and that concerns about his role would have little impact on the team’s decision whether to trade Bogdanovic.
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento (No deal, RFA next summer) — The Kings tried and failed to lock up Bogdanovic, because they were limited to offering him $11 million as a starting salary in 2019-20 as part of an extension. It’s not clear they can afford much beyond that anyway, with Bogdanovic’s best position occupied by his nouveau riche teammate Hield. The Kings also face another large future commitment in the backcourt a year from now with Fox. Can they really pay Bogdanovic too? All signs point to a trade here as the best outcome for both sides, getting Bogdanovic into a situation where he can potentially start and (hopefully) enable the Kings to parlay him into a defensive wing with size.
Shams Charania: Bogdan Bogdanovic has been traded with No. 13 pick to Sacramento for No. 8, sources tell The Vertical.
