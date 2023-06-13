NBA rumors: Ekpe Udoh joins Quin Snyder's coaching staff in Atlanta

10 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Seven-year NBA vet and former No. 6 pick Ekpe Udoh is joining the Atlanta Hawks coaching staff under Quin Snyder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Udoh also won a EuroLeague championship in 2017.

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 13, 2023 | 9:34 pm EDT Update

Monty Williams contract includes private jet travel and health care benefits for wife

2 hours ago via Detroit Free Press

, Top Rumors

, ,

“As we navigated all of that and talking to Troy, telling him that I couldn’t right now because I have to take care of my family,” he continued. “Then we got great news that we would find out about her situation a lot earlier than we thought we would, and out of the blue, I got a text from Troy after they had their pow wow table, which I thought was totally off of the table. I was with my kid at a tryout. So just all of that was on my plate. Losing my job, family situation and then being dad, traveling with my family, doing a few things. Then out of the blue, I got the text from Troy and it went quickly after that.”
2 hours ago via Detroit Free Press

, Uncategorized

,

June 13, 2023 | 8:38 pm EDT Update

Nuggets were 'adamantly against' trading for Kyrie Irving in 2017

Malone has said recently that Connelly approached him around that time indicating they could possibly trade Murray for a certain marquee veteran or veterans. Among those players was Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade from the Cavaliers in the summer of 2017, sources have said. The Nuggets were adamantly against it. They never stopped believing Murray could develop into a star — the perfect point guard next to Jokic.
3 hours ago via Zach Lowe @ ESPN

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

Denver this season had the chance to move backup point guard Ish Smith, but coaches and players protested when front office officials presented them with the option: Smith was too important to their culture, their practices, their harmony. Everyone agreed to keep Smith, and he has served an important behind-the-scenes role — including mimicking the Miami Heat’s playbook as part of Denver’s scout team at practices.
3 hours ago via Zach Lowe @ ESPN

Uncategorized

, ,

Home