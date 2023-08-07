10th Year Seniors: It’s been a long time coming…and NOW it’s official. Eric Gordon becomes the latest roster addition to Team Bahamas. USA Basketball granted Gordon’s release and FIBA approved his change of country representation due to Article 22 of its Internal Regulations. Article 22 prohibits a player from changing national team allegiance once he has participated in a major FIBA competition. Gordon previously competed for the USA in the 2010 FIBA World Cup. The article can be amended at FIBAs discretion if the player is joining a developing national team program and the move is deemed “in the best interest of basketball.” Gordon will immediately join the team for the FIBA Americas Olympics Pre Qualifiers in Argentina #bahamas #bahamasbasketball #242totheworld
Kellan Olson: Suns FIBA update desk. Eric Gordon made his debut for the Bahamas today during an exhibition against the Kansas Jayhawks in Puerto Rico. No Deandre Ayton in either game. This serves a tune-up for the Bahamas before Olympic pre-qualifying begins a week from today in Argentina.
Dave Mason: Davion Mitchell has spent the offseason working with Steph Curry’s shooting coach Brandon Payne. He got to work right after the season ended. “If I was a better shooter, I would have been on the floor more, you know what I’m sayin? Game 6 and Game 7.”
Warner Bros. Discovery plans to debut its long-awaited sports tier for Max with the start of October’s MLB playoffs, according to industry sources.
The start of the NBA and NHL seasons, also in October, closely follow the start of the MLB playoffs, which will provide a critical confluence of content for the debut of the new sports tier — and make the month one of the most important in WBD’s entire sports calendar. The sports tier will carry branding from Bleacher Report, the sports media outlet Time Warner acquired in 2012 and which was part of the subsequent Warner Media-Discovery merger.
August 7, 2023 | 2:21 pm EDT Update
Jabari Parker's new contract in Spain includes NBA opt-out clause
Celtics interested in re-signing Blake Griffin for next season
The Celtics, league sources say, have interest in re-signing Blake Griffin. Less clear is Griffin’s stance, at 34, on returning to Boston for a 15th NBA season. Griffin signed with the Celtics in early October after training camp had already begun and appeared in just one playoff game after playing in 41 regular-season games.